Clark liked Swift's Instagram endorsing the Democratic presidential nominee and, when asked about it by reporters, encouraged her supporters to register to vote. Her comments section has since become a wasteland.

By Kylie Cheung  |  September 13, 2024 | 12:03pm
Caitlin Clark Is Getting Harassed for Liking Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement

Shortly after Tuesday’s presidential debate, Taylor Swift posted a glowing endorsement of Kamala Harris on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that among the many prominent figures who liked the post was WNBA breakout star Caitlin Clark, who’s amassed a significant online following after shattering pretty much every record ever during her collegiate basketball career. On Wednesday, Clark faced questions from reporters about her decision to seemingly endorse the post.

“I have this amazing platform so I think the biggest thing would be just encourage people to vote,” Clark said. “I think, for myself, this is the second time I can vote in an election… That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have, that’s the same thing Taylor did. And I think, continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing you can do, and that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country.”

Clark didn’t seem to endorse Harris herself—not yet, at least—but that hasn’t stopped large swaths of right-wingers from harassing her simply for liking Swift’s post. The comments section of her Instagram has since become a wasteland.

One user told Clark, “Supported you when all the liberal wnba player [sic] were against you but can’t support someone that is voting for Kamala.” This individual is ostensibly referring to some of the rivalries between Clark and other WNBA players that mostly male sports commentators obsessed over early on in the season, and, hmm! I wonder why they supported Clark, specifically, over her competitors!

“Definitely should have stayed out of politics @caitlinclark222. Loved watching you but now I refuse after seeing you support Taylor swift and Kamala,” one user wrote. Oh no! Without @cobrabuilt watching Clark play, how will she continue???

“Was just starting to pay some attention to WNBA because somebody was actually worth watching, then you caved,” wrote another. Not that any of these randos’ opinions should matter to Clark, but least of all those of a bandwagoner who, by their own admission, just started watching women’s basketball.

Other users tried to warn Clark that “Taylor Swift is endorsing candidates that want to allow children to be surgically or chemically castrated,” ostensibly referring to gender-affirming care, and, uh, I maintain that Republicans aren’t beating the “weirdo” allegations any time soon. Another user similarly warned Clark that Democrats are “allowing men to play women’s sports.” Some told Clark they were throwing away her jersey, called it a “bummer” she’s supporting “Kamaliar” and “Tampon Tim,” told her to “just play basketball,” and bemoaned “[losing] another great baller.”

I am once again reminded that it does not get any more depressing than a professional athlete’s social media comments section after they make a political statement—or, in Clark’s case, simply liking an Instagram post.

 
