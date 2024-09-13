Caitlin Clark Is Getting Harassed for Liking Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement

Oh boy.

One user told Clark, “Supported you when all the liberal wnba player [sic] were against you but can’t support someone that is voting for Kamala.” This individual is ostensibly referring to some of the rivalries between Clark and other WNBA players that mostly male sports commentators obsessed over early on in the season, and, hmm! I wonder why they supported Clark, specifically, over her competitors!

“Definitely should have stayed out of politics @caitlinclark222. Loved watching you but now I refuse after seeing you support Taylor swift and Kamala,” one user wrote. Oh no! Without @cobrabuilt watching Clark play, how will she continue???

“Was just starting to pay some attention to WNBA because somebody was actually worth watching, then you caved,” wrote another. Not that any of these randos’ opinions should matter to Clark, but least of all those of a bandwagoner who, by their own admission, just started watching women’s basketball.

Other users tried to warn Clark that “Taylor Swift is endorsing candidates that want to allow children to be surgically or chemically castrated,” ostensibly referring to gender-affirming care, and, uh, I maintain that Republicans aren’t beating the “weirdo” allegations any time soon. Another user similarly warned Clark that Democrats are “allowing men to play women’s sports.” Some told Clark they were throwing away her jersey, called it a “bummer” she’s supporting “Kamaliar” and “Tampon Tim,” told her to “just play basketball,” and bemoaned “[losing] another great baller.”

I am once again reminded that it does not get any more depressing than a professional athlete’s social media comments section after they make a political statement—or, in Clark’s case, simply liking an Instagram post.