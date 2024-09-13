Caitlin Clark Is Getting Harassed for Liking Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement
Clark liked Swift's Instagram endorsing the Democratic presidential nominee and, when asked about it by reporters, encouraged her supporters to register to vote. Her comments section has since become a wasteland.Photos: Getty Images Politics Caitlin Clark
Shortly after Tuesday’s presidential debate, Taylor Swift posted a glowing endorsement of Kamala Harris on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that among the many prominent figures who liked the post was WNBA breakout star Caitlin Clark, who’s amassed a significant online following after shattering pretty much every record ever during her collegiate basketball career. On Wednesday, Clark faced questions from reporters about her decision to seemingly endorse the post.
“I have this amazing platform so I think the biggest thing would be just encourage people to vote,” Clark said. “I think, for myself, this is the second time I can vote in an election… That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have, that’s the same thing Taylor did. And I think, continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing you can do, and that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country.”
Clark didn’t seem to endorse Harris herself—not yet, at least—but that hasn’t stopped large swaths of right-wingers from harassing her simply for liking Swift’s post. The comments section of her Instagram has since become a wasteland.
Oh boy.