Taylor Swift Finally Endorses Kamala Harris

If Biden’s disastrous debate performance in June ultimately gave us Kamala Harris, then maybe Taylor Swift’s disastrous hug with Brittany Mahomes ultimately gave us her official 2024 endorsement.

It’s been a long week and a half of reading way too much about Mahomes—who’s the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s the teammate of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who’s the boyfriend of Swift—and her apparent endorsement of Donald Trump. Specifically, what that meant or didn’t mean about Swift’s current political leanings.

Mahomes recently liked and unliked a racist, homophobic Instagram from Trump, then posted some shit about loving people who disagree with you, then liked a comment on one of her own Instagrams that read, “TRUMP-VANCE 2024🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” then Trump thanked Mahomes on Truth Social for her support. Then, on Thursday, Mahomes was not in Swift’s box during the Chiefs’ season opener, so Swifties were like, “OK, maybe Taylor’s distancing herself because Brittany loves Trump.” But then, Swift and Mahomes attended the US Open together on Sunday and were photographed hugging, and Swifties were like, “Well, fuck.” (Disclaimer: I am a Swiftie.)

But, almost immediately following Tuesday’s night debate—in which Harris delivered a pretty stunning performance and Trump delivered what can only be described as a racist, manic 4chan thread come to life—Swift endorsed Harris on Instagram.