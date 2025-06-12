Candace Cameron Bure Thinks Scary Movies Are a Portal For Demonic Forces

In a time of a lot of uncertainty, it’s comforting to have things that you can count on. Candace Cameron Bure saying something stupid and religious? At this point, that’s just a given. And you know what? Hallelujah. We all need the laugh.

During the latest episode of her podcast (the creatively named Candace Cameron Bure Podcast), the actor said she believes “spiritual things” are happening in her home. And by that she means entities that can take up residence via what she referred to as a “portal”—aka a horror film playing on her television.