Candace Cameron Bure Thinks Scary Movies Are a Portal For Demonic Forces

In a time of a lot of uncertainty, it’s comforting to have things that you can count on. Candace Cameron Bure saying something stupid and religious? At this point, that’s just a given. And you know what? Hallelujah. We all need the laugh.
During the latest episode of her podcast (the creatively named Candace Cameron Bure Podcast), the actor said she believes “spiritual things” are happening in her home. And by that she means entities that can take up residence via what she referred to as a “portal”—aka a horror film playing on her television.
“Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,” Bure said. “I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal.” I think she’s seen Poltergeist one too many times…
“Listen, I’m in the film industry,” Bure tacked on. (Referring to the right-wing propaganda network—Great American Family—that she stars on as “the film industry” is generous…) “I understand how it all works. I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and its makeup, and the camera, people, and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”
In fairness, Bure did spend many formative years with Dave Coulier and John Stamos who we’ve learned in recent years have exhibited some rather weird behavior. Remember Stamos’ memoir? Enough said. But clearly, the girl has forgotten that she stars on perhaps the most demonic network on television—one that churns out nothing but conservative propaganda thinly veiled by garlands and twinkle lights.
The call is coming from inside the house, babe.
- R.I.P. Sly Stone, Brian Wilson, and Ananda Lewis. [Page Six]
- Apropos of nothing at all, can an Oscar be revoked??? [Deadline]
- Swifties have noticed that Taylor Swift has deleted photos of Blake Lively from her Instagram grid, because of course they did. [Daily Mail]
- Harvey Weinstein got another guilty verdict in his latest sexual assault trial. Go figure. [Variety]
- Willem Dafoe as Ebenezer Scrooge in Robert Eggers‘ A Christmas Story? I’m already in the theater. [Just Jared]
- Not seeing enough discussion about this Jared Leto investigation… [The Hollywood Reporter]
- JoJo Siwa is still cool with Miley Cyrus despite her back-in-the-closet joke. [Us Weekly]
- Dakota Johnson had a dream that Matty Healy was a murderer who could shape-shift into a stalk of asparagus to evade police. Believe women. [E! News]
