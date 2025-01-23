‘Concerned’ Bot Susan Collins Reboots for Trump 2.0

As of this week, we are officially in the throes of Trump 2.0. And just as the comically stupid internet villains we thought we’d long rid ourselves of keep jumping out of a portal and back onto our timelines, someone else is back: concerned bot Susan Collins, the GOP senator from Maine.

On Wednesday, reporters asked Collins for her two cents on the FBI’s failure to share key information about defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth with the Senate. This information includes allegations from Hegseth’s former sister-in-law, Danielle, that he was abusive toward his second wife, Samantha Hegseth. Among a range of other allegations, Danielle also claimed Hegseth’s alcohol abuse was so severe he routinely passed out from drinking.

Surely you can guess Collins’ response because we’ve been here before! “I’ve heard from others that pertinent information has not been included, and that is troubling,” Collins said. “When you’re making a decision about a nominee, you want to have as complete a picture as possible.”

Welp, she did mix it up with “troubling” instead of “concerning” this time, I guess. Regardless of word choice, her likely course of action goes without saying: nothing!