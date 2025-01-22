Pete Hegseth’s 2nd Ex-Wife Allegedly Had a Safe Word for When He Threatened Her

In 2021, three years after alleged sexual assailant Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, we learned that the FBI punted 4,500 tips about Kavanaugh, so the U.S. Senate could swiftly and carelessly ram him down all our throats. Now, here we are, entering Trump 2.0, and something eerily similar seems to be happening.

On Monday, the Senate Armed Services Committee passed defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth out of committee, and Hegseth, who stands accused of rape and severe alcoholism, awaits a confirmation vote from the full Senate, expected to come this week. Despite new, disturbing allegations against Hegseth, made in an affidavit from his former sister-in-law and shared with the Senate over the weekend, the GOP seems determined to rush him through and have him lead the $850 billion Defense Department.

Hegseth’s former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, alleged that Hegseth was abusive toward his second ex-wife Samantha Hegseth and made Samantha fear for her safety. Danielle claimed that Samantha once recounted being so afraid of threats from Hegseth that she had to hide in a closet, and that Samantha shared a safe word with Danielle to alert her for when Hegseth threatened her safety; Danielle alleged Samantha sent her the code in question in 2015 and 2016. Danielle also alleged that Hegseth’s drinking problems were so severe that he routinely passed out from alcohol abuse.

She made the same allegations in an interview with the FBI on December 30—but NBC News reports that the FBI declined to share Danielle’s allegations with senators. So, senators who questioned Hegseth during his confirmation hearing could not ask him about these allegations.