Cool! Vogue Is Using Ads With AI Models Now

On Thursday, after the August issue of Vogue hit newsstands, well-trained eyes noticed one disturbing detail: an advertisement using an AI model…

In a two-page Guess spread, a model wearing a romper and jewelry from the brand sits at a café with a cup of coffee; on the adjacent page, the same model stands in front of a store, wearing a black-and-white chevron print dress. Typically, whenever I see a Guess advertisement, I just think, Long gone are the days of Anna Nicole Smith as a modern pin-up, then I flip the page.

More discerning readers, however, took a closer look and discovered that the advertisement’s fine print revealed that the campaign was produced by “Seraphinne Vallora on AI.” Seraphinne Vallora, of course, is an agency that creates “editorial level AI-driven marketing campaigns and cinematic videos.” According to its website, Vogue isn’t even its only high-profile client—Elle and Harper’s Bazaar are also listed.

“We want to harness the incredible power of AI to revolutionize marketing images,” a blurb on Seraphinne Valor’s website reads. “We realized that AI offered a cost-effective, hassle-free path to design brilliance.” Yikes.