Sounds Like RFK Jr. Could Be the Next Trump Ally to Get a Divorce…

It’s been a busy summer for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary fired every member of an independent panel important to vaccine policy and access and replaced them with anti-vaxxers; got called out by Michael Bloomberg for peddling “junk science,” and hiked Camelback Mountain in jeans. So you might’ve missed the news that the casual anti-Semite, storied anti-vaccine activist, and serial philanderer may also be heading for a divorce…

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Kennedy and his third wife, Cheryl Hines, are one of the many Trump-allied couples going through it right now. In June, Rep. Max Miller reached a divorce agreement with his wife of three years, Emily Moreno (the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno), and Senator Angela Paxton recently announced that she filed for divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General and anti-abortion freak Ken Paxton. Perhaps divorce in MAGA world comes in threes?

While Kennedy has been mouth-breathing around the swamp, his other half hasn’t left Hollywood, even though he purchased a $4.34 million, 19th-century townhouse in Georgetown for them to live in…together.

“Bobby felt the house in Georgetown would mend their marital bridges,” a source told the tabloid, noting Kennedy bought it in April. According to the source, the home was Kennedy’s way of “keeping their marriage alive” and that he hoped they’d become “Washington’s latest power couple.” Instead, Hines hasn’t actually moved in. Her reasons: D.C. is a “deadbeat town” and she’s “still not convinced Bobby should be working in the right-wing Republican Trump administration.” No shit…

This news is a far cry from the headlines leading up to and during Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, where Hines said nothing as most of Kennedy’s family publicly disowned him. She also notably stood by him when news of his “inappropriate relationship” with New York Magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi broke in September.

Multiple reports also suggested she would remain with him in D.C. when he was appointed. In March, the Daily Mail published an “exclusive” in which sources claim that—in the wake of her husband’s confirmation as Donald Trump’s Health Secretary —Hines wouldn’t be leading a bi-coastal lifestyle and planned to move to D.C. full-time. Why? In short: she doesn’t trust her husband to reside there alone.

“Cheryl doesn’t feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position,” one insider told the tabloid. “So she’s given him a strict ultimatum—move me or else.”

“Cheryl’s willing to sacrifice all that glamorous lifestyle to become a political wife, move to D.C. forthwith, and live in trendy Georgetown, so she can keep a close watch on Bobby,” a second source told the Daily Mail. That much seemed obvious. In February, Hines was by Kennedy’s side during his Senate confirmation hearings and remained on hand to accept Trump’s kisses as he was sworn in. She even abandoned her QVC-adjacent skincare and lifestyle brand as soon as Kennedy was confirmed.

At the time, I theorized whether Hines had caught the worm. That might still be true, but the current rumor—that she’s refusing to babysit a weirdo who already ruined one marriage with his ‘lust demons’ (as he once wrote in his diaries)—is, at the very least, giving me hope for another giggle sometime soon.

