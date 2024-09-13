Bless His Heart: Trump Says He Won’t Debate Harris Again Because He Won Their 1st Matchup

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Following Tuesday night’s knockout, a delusional Donald Trump is not only acting like he won the debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, but he’s also claiming that the Harris campaign only wants an October rematch because she lost.

To recap what actually happened on Tuesday: Trump yelled angrily and spewed lies about immigrants eating people’s pets, while she wiped the floor with him on abortion and expertly baited him into whiny, defensive tangents about his crowd sizes and the January 6 rioters. Basically, every poll shows that viewers believed Harris won the debate. But even more telling is Trump’s own allies admitting that he lost, and several saying he should debate her again to try to right the ship.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Trump’s performance was a “disaster.” Trump bootlicker Vivek Ramaswamy snidely admitted: “Harris exceeded the very low expectations that were purposely set for her.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that independents might rate Trump less favorably after the debate because he “got distracted, and it’s unfortunate.”