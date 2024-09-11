Donald Trump Refused to Say He’d Veto a National Abortion Ban…Twice

On Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met in person for the very first time for what could be the only presidential debate and, as expected, Trump sounded like a raving madman, claiming that he’s a leader on IVF, repeating right-wing lies about immigrants eating people’s pets, and praising a Hungarian dictator. But in a slightly surprising twist, he refused to say that he would veto a national abortion ban—not once, but twice. Yikes!

It was the first debate since Joe Biden dropped out of the race in late July and it’s the only one that the two campaigns have agreed to thus far. The moderators asked about abortion about 15 minutes in and, boy, did Trump dig himself into a grave.

Trump said he wasn’t in favor of a federal abortion ban, but that it didn’t matter because the issue has been returned to the states. This is his favored lie of the last few months as he pretends to be a moderate, but a Trump administration could actually enact a ban by enforcing a 19th-century law called the Comstock Act—a law that dozens of Democrats want to neuter. The Supreme Court could also uphold federal abortion restrictions in response to lawsuits.

Moderator Linsey Davis followed up on the legislative front to ask Trump if he would veto a national abortion ban if it passed Congress. He claimed he “won’t have to” because such a law would never pass Congress because it’s equally divided. (I have deja vu to Nikki Haley.) Notably, his answer did not contain the word “yes.”

Davis followed up again to remind Trump that his running mate JD Vance recently said Trump would veto an abortion ban, asking him to give a yes or no. Trump threw Vance under the bus immediately: “Well, I didn’t discuss it with JD, in all fairness. And I don’t mind if he has a certain view,” he said. “Look, we don’t have to discuss it.”