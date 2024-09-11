Kamala Harris Did What Biden Could Never: Make the Debate About Abortion
In Biden's disastrous June debate performance, he answered a question about his campaign's main issue, abortion, by… talking about immigration and opposing "later abortions." Harris' performance proves why she's the nominee.
Following Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s first (and last) 2024 presidential debate in June, I wrote a story with the headline “Biden Flailed Through His No. 1 Issue: Abortion.” In response to Trump’s head-spinning lies about “abortion after birth” and a simple question about abortion, Biden rambled incoherently about immigration and his opposition to “later abortions.” There was no shortage of disastrous moments throughout Biden’s presidential bid-ending debate performance, but part of me believes his fundamental inability to speak about abortion—the defining issue of this election cycle, and his main prayer for reelection—was the nail in the coffin.
On Tuesday, Kamala Harris’ ability to make the debate about abortion proved exactly why she’s the nominee and, as Trump so brashly put it on stage that night, why Biden was in bed while they were debating. It certainly helped that, unlike CNN, ABC’s debate moderators objectively, candidly fact-checked Trump when he psychotically lied that abortion rights result in infanticide, aka “abortion after birth.” As Linsey Davis was forced to clarify, “There is no state where it is legal to kill a baby after birth.” Online right-wingers are bitching and crying about the great persecution that is Trump being fact-checked on a lie, but, ultimately, it was Harris and not the moderators who dominated Trump on the issue.