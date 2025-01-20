The White House Website Is Currently a Donald Trump Fancam

Donald Trump has been president for a few odd hours now, and very cool, normal things are already happening. For instance, if you go to WhiteHouse.Gov, or hit up the official social media accounts for @POTUS or the White House, in lieu of official statements or information about public services and resources amid several ongoing natural disasters across the country, you’ll find little more than TikTok-esque fancams of the president.

Currently, the White House’s landing page is a video with a bunch of footage of Trump walking and saluting, eagles flying and freedom ringing. The page then becomes a giant cut-out of Trump pointing. The first social media post from the official @POTUS Twitter page is the same 30-second video of Trump saluting soldiers as fighter jets and eagles fly through the air. “AMERICA IS BACK. 🇺🇸,” reads the video’s almost comically batshit caption. “Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body… This will truly be the golden age of America.”

The White House Instagram’s bio directly quotes Trump’s Inauguration Day speech: “The Golden Age of America Begins Right Now.” AMERICA IS BACK. 🇺🇸 Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. pic.twitter.com/cCuSV8Q44Z — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) January 20, 2025 In other words, every official presidential social media page and webpage is little more than a Donald Trump fan site. All of it looks like the stereotypical state-run media you’d see in a satirical movie about a dictatorial foreign country. Or, to use a more apt description for our social media age: All of these pages look like they’re run by the viral Timothee Chalamet Twitter stan Club Chalamet, if she were instead a super-fan of Trump and not Chalamet. There was absolutely no reason to believe any aspect of Trump 2.0 would be normal or even just not insane. Trump is, famously, an egomaniac and diva who entered politics both out of spite and to be worshipped, and his sycophantic fanbase has worshipped him every step of the way. So, it’s no surprise that this is how he’s choosing to wield official presidential accounts and web pages right now. But where his first term saw at least a few supposed adults at the wheel of his giant, misshapen monster truck of an administration, driving right into massive crowds of the most vulnerable among us, that seems to be gone. The White House’s truly bonkers digital presence feels like a warning shot indicating just how unhinged and bizarre and unsubtly authoritarian the next four years are about to be. More from Jezebel This Couple Will Definitely Fix Canadians' Feelings About Americans!

