Democrats Are Outraged at Chuck Schumer’s Fecklessness

pic.twitter.com/wR4LMjqrAs

— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 14, 2025

Every House Democrat but one (Rep. Jared Golden of Maine) opposed the CR. It now needs 60 votes to pass the Senate, but Republicans hold just 53 seats. Since Trump took office in January, top Democrats like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have seemingly thrown up their hands, insisting the GOP’s House and Senate majorities mean Democrats have no power to stop Trump’s agenda. But the CR was a perfect example of the power that Democrats do, indeed, have—it’s the same power Congressional Republicans have been able to flex with ease whenever they were in the minority. Democrats have leverage to make important demands—like, say, reigning in Musk and DOGE, or requiring that Trump not withhold congressionally approved spending. But according to Schumer, “A shutdown would give Donald Trump the keys to the city, the state, and the country.”

Actually, that’s what passing the CR does. To Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s point, Schumer’s arguments in favor of the CR present a “false choice,” she said in a Friday statement: “Let’s be clear: neither is a good option for the American people. But this false choice that some are buying instead of fighting is unacceptable.” Pelosi continued, “America has experienced a Trump shutdown before—but this damaging legislation only makes matters worse. Democrats must not buy this false choice. We must fight back for a better way.”

Deservedly so, the backlash directed at Schumer has been swift and massive. Early Friday morning, about 100 protesters gathered outside his home in D.C. One speaker who addressed the crowd was a woman who’s battling cancer and is one of thousands who were enrolled in a clinical trial that was cut by DOGE. One unnamed, senior House Democrat told Axios on Thursday night that “people are furious” and some House Democrats are considering a march on the Senate floor in protest. “There were many battleground Dems in the House … that were uncomfortable, semi-uncomfortable, with the vote. The Senate left the House at the altar,” another House Democrat told the outlet, effectively echoing Ocasio-Cortez.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund CEO Alexis McGill Johnson on news of Dems supporting CR: “The world needs resistance—like actual resistance to tyranny—and we cannot be complicit in that process. So I do think that we don’t have an elected body that is representing where the electorate is right now.” [image or embed] — Susan Rinkunas (@susanrinkunas.com) March 14, 2025 at 12:47 PM

It’s not just progressives who are outraged at Schumer. Noted centrists and party moderates, from former DNC chair Jaime Harrison to political consultant Neera Tanden to the Pod Save America bros, all advocated for Congressional Democrats to reject the CR. As Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s (D) chief of staff, Anne Caprara, put it on Bluesky: “The fight going on in the Democratic Party right now is not between hard left, left and moderate. It’s between those who want to fight and those who want to cave.” She continued, “Team Fight stretches across all ideological aspects of the Party. Misread this at your own peril.”

Schumer has, indeed, entirely misread this political moment, just as he’s misread the entirety of Trump’s second term so far. Speaking at protests against Musk and DOGE in January, he helped lead chants of “We will win!” and “We won’t rest!” Now, here we are. With the first leg of his book tour coming up on Wednesday, perhaps Schumer fears that a government shutdown would, as Justin Timberlake once put it, “ruin the tour.”