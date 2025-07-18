In Poland, 3 Doctors Were Sentenced to Prison for Delaying Abortion Care

Women in Poland protest against the country’s anti-abortion laws in 2016. Photo: iStock

It took years of protests and countless medical tragedies, but in Poland, at least three people are answering for the country’s deadly abortion ban—even if it’s not yet the government.



In 2021, 30-year-old Izabela’s amniotic fluid broke some 22 weeks into her pregnancy, and she was hospitalized in Pszczyna. Doctors immediately identified defects in the fetus, but were hesitant to act due to the country’s draconian abortion laws—so they delayed her care. She developed sepsis and later died.

On Thursday, two of the Polish doctors implicated in Izabela’s death were sentenced to jail, with the third receiving a suspended sentence of two years. The hospital maintains they acted in accordance with Poland’s abortion ban.