No One Treats Mothers Worse Than Elon Musk
“America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child,” Ashley St. Clair tweeted at Musk, claiming that he had cut his child support payments by 60% to punish her.Photos: Getty Images LatestPolitics
The sordid saga of the world’s richest and cheapest man, Elon Musk, and Ashley St. Clair, the conservative influencer with whom he shares a six-month-old son, continues—and things have gotten even messier. I can hardly think of a better advertisement for why not to have kids with this man, despite his apparent obsession with compelling as many women as possible to do so.
Over the weekend, St. Clair, who announced her and Musk’s child on Valentine’s Day, sold her Tesla. She told reporters from the Daily Mail that she had to as a result of the alleged “60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.” One reporter asked St. Clair if she believes Musk’s treatment of her is “vindictive,” after she announced their baby and has publicly criticized Musk for playing no role in their child’s upbringing. St. Clair responded, “That’s his modus operandi, when women speak out. … You can check the stocks, I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.” (Tesla stock is, indeed, suffering, amid widespread backlash against Musk usurping the federal government and hacking away at lifesaving programs.) St. Clair further claimed that Musk hasn’t spoken to her since February 13—that is, beyond replying “Yikes” and “Whoa” to varying tweets spreading conspiracy theories about her.
On Monday, far-right influencer Laura Loomer shared a clip of St. Clair selling her Tesla and criticizing Musk. Loomer referred to St. Clair as a “gold digger and professional gaslighter,” which, IMO, makes St. Clair sound much cooler than she actually is. Musk replied to Loomer’s tweet, “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”
Before I get to St. Clair’s scathing response, I would like to formally call bullshit on this. Musk is nothing if not insanely fucking cheap when it comes to anything except buying elections—Musk is worth $343 billion and yet his factory workers are among the lowest paid in the auto industry. If he didn’t absolutely know the child was his, he wouldn’t send a penny.
“I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.” Ashley St. Clair, the alleged mother of Elon Musk’s latest child, torches Musk as she sells her Tesla. pic.twitter.com/mZ7igWvT1b