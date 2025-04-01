No One Treats Mothers Worse Than Elon Musk

“I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.” Ashley St. Clair, the alleged mother of Elon Musk’s latest child, torches Musk as she sells her Tesla. pic.twitter.com/mZ7igWvT1b

— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 31, 2025

In any case, St. Clair replied to him, “Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son.” She continued, “It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”

St. Clair and Musk reportedly began a romantic relationship in May 2023 and conceived their child in January 2024. The unfortunate reality is, all of these very true things she just said about Musk were just as true in 2023 as they are now. But clearly, it wasn’t until Musk’s vile misogyny and general cruelty personally affected St. Clair that she cared. She rose to prominence as a conservative influencer by peddling transphobic memes and dehumanizing immigrants, so it’s hard to feel too much sympathy. Nevertheless, everyone deserves basic respect from the person with whom they share a child, and the person I’m most sad for in all of this is Musk and St. Clair’s kid.

Ashley St. Clair, the mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child, responds to his post. This comes after she says she was forced to sell the Tesla he gifted her because he had cut child support significantly. [image or embed] — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) March 31, 2025 at 5:31 PM

In March, St. Clair’s attorney publicly alleged that Musk has “financially retaliated” against his own son by withholding “substantial financial support,” as a means to punish St. Clair for speaking out against him. St. Clair’s attorney also alleged that Musk has tried to impose a gag order on St. Clair, which is pending in court.

In February, St. Clair filed for sole custody of their son. As part of this legal action, she shared numerous screenshots of texts between her and Musk, which show him asking her for more children: “We do have a legion of kids to make,” he wrote in one stomach-churning message. St. Clair’s legal complaint additionally claimed that Musk wasn’t present for the child’s birth—all he did was send a text message that said “All well?” afterward. St. Clair says Musk has only met their son three times and isn’t involved in caring for or raising the child.

Musk has 14 known children. In February, Grimes had to tweet at Musk about their child’s medical emergency, claiming she had no choice because Musk wasn’t responding to her messages. At the time, Musk appeared to be partying at CPAC. Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is estranged from him and recently referred to him as “a pathetic man-child,” which seems to be a pretty popular phrase to describe him lately.

This, mind you, is the man who’s suggested he’s helping to save the world by having more children, and obsessively demonizes any adults who don’t have kids—all, of course, while being a driving force in making this country such a uniquely shitty place to have kids. I am all for everyone who wants kids to have them—but, for all the obvious reasons, maybe don’t have them with Elon Musk, a man who seemingly takes tremendous pleasure in treating the mothers of his kids like shit.