Is Elon Musk the World’s Biggest Deadbeat?

Shitty dads everywhere, rejoice: There’s no way you’re the worst dad in the world anymore because we can very much confirm that it’s Elon Musk. On Thursday evening, as Musk promoted his new AI chatbot—the “anti-woke” Grok 3—on Twitter, Grimes, the mother of three of his kids, desperately tried to get his attention. “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis,” she tweeted at him. “I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

One user questioned why Grimes was doing this publicly, though I think it was pretty self-explanatory since she stressed he wasn’t responding to her. “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to fucking respond,” she replied, “and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we’re at.”

Musk and Grimes share three children: their son, X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020 and who’s constantly seen at Musk’s side in public (often without Grimes’ knowledge or permission); their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, born December 2021; and son Techno Mechanicus, born in June 2022. It’s unclear which of their children was in the midst of a medical crisis.

As the world waited with bated breath for Musk to acknowledge Grimes’ pleas, we were treated to videos of Musk live on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He was stuttering, visibly struggling to walk upright, and wearing highly questionable sunglasses covering half his face. He giggled about his plans to cut $500 billion from social security and Medicare, joked that he isn’t living his “dream” but living his “meme” (he is 53 years old and the father of 13 known children), and, at one point, he stood up and swung around a gold chainsaw, yelling, “Chainsaaaw!”

Musk attended the conservative conference as a rising, far-right, internet-addicted influencer, who also happens to be one of the most powerful figures in the Trump administration. He shared the stage with far-right Argentine President Javier Milei, who Musk has credited as an inspiration for his cruel and insane approach to defunding and hacking the federal government to bits. Milei personally gifted Musk with the stupid and infantile chainsaw prop. Hours before all that, he called astronaut Andreas Mogensen “fully retarded” when Mogensen politely corrected Musk’s vile fake claim that the Biden administration purposely stranded two astronauts in space for political reasons.

Meanwhile, Grimes’ pleading tweets soon appeared to be suppressed by Twitter. Users flagged that her tweets were listed as “unavailable” in the thread under Musk’s post as well as in quote tweets. We can’t confirm that this was intentional, but it was certainly suspicious! Users also reported seeing no results come up when they searched for Grimes’ account under Twitter’s search function. “lol,” Grimes replied to screenshots of this. Her “lol” and other tweets were soon deleted.