Vivian Jenna Wilson Says She’s Not to Blame for Estranged Dad Elon Musk’s Fascist Turn
"It's such a convenient narrative, that the reason [Musk] turned right is because I'm a fucking tr*nny, and that's just not the case," Wilson said in an interview with Teen Vogue.
Vivian Jenna Wilson is one of my favorite social media personalities, and she also happens to be fascist puppeteer Elon Musk’s estranged daughter. In 2022, at 18, Wilson changed her last name, stating in court documents that she wanted no relationship with Musk. Over the last few years, Wilson has become famous in part for her scathing roasts of the man who describes her as “dead” to him ever since she transitioned. (She previously condemned Musk’s “heinous incel nonsense” after he threatened to impregnate Taylor Swift in September.) But in a revealing new interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson described her frustrations with being associated with a man who recently performed what she sees as an overt Nazi salute on national television.
Asked about whether her parents’ politics have changed over the years, Wilson said the popular thinking is that her identity as a trans woman radicalized Musk into the flaming transphobe and hateful bigot that he openly is today. “It’s such a convenient narrative, that the reason he turned right is because I’m a fucking tr*nny, and that’s just not the case,” Wilson said. “That’s not what that does to people. Him going further on the right, and I’m going to use the word ‘further’… is not because of me. That’s insane.” She continued, “I haven’t talked to him since 2020. That was almost half a decade ago at this point. Thank God.”
Wilson said she feels obligated to denounce some of her father’s public acts. “I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s fucking cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it,’ which I have done a few times.” (She cites his Inauguration Day salute, for instance: “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That shit was definitely a Nazi salute.”) “But other than that, I don’t give a fuck about him. I really don’t. It’s annoying that people associate me with him,” Wilson said. “I just don’t have any room to care anymore.” She described Musk’s interview where he told far-right influencer Jordan Peterson that Wilson is “dead” to him as, for her, “cathartic.”