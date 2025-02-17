Here’s My Best Attempt to Explain the Elon Musk/Ashley St. Clair Baby Drama

Hard as he tries to be relatable, Elon Musk, the unelected billionaire currently hacking away at our government with all the precision of a 13-year-old boy in a demolition room, has little in common with the masses. But on Friday (Valentine’s Day) he found himself in the same boat as the rest of us—that is, shocked—when conservative influencer and transphobic children’s book author Ashley St. Clair spontaneously dropped a Notes-app-like graphic announcing that, five months ago, she became the mother of Musk’s 13th (known!) child. Following St. Clair’s little announcement, Musk has yet to really respond, instead appearing to boost trolls who are harassing St. Clair. Obviously, my group chats have yet to know a moment’s peace since the news, but I’m here to perform my patriotic duty and do my best to share everything I’ve managed to piece together.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” St. Clair, who is 26 to Musk’s 53, tweeted on Friday. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.” She’s yet to disclose which tabloids, if any, were harassing her.

Following St. Clair’s bombshell post, Musk on Saturday elevated a far-right influencer’s conspiracy theory that St. Clair has been trying to honey-pot Musk for years. Then on Sunday, the New York Post published a shocking profile of St. Clair, complete with a glamorous photoshoot that, as some people have observed, pretty starkly contradicts her repeated pleas for privacy. In the profile, St. Clair claims that Musk essentially ghosted her amid negotiations for him to acknowledge the child.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

She recounts Musk first “[sliding] into my DMs” in 2023, then meeting Musk that summer to interview him for the right-wing satirical news site, The Babylon Bee. She claims they started a romantic relationship shortly after, but that the relationship fizzled out immediately once St. Clair became pregnant. “I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” she said. St. Clair told the Post that Musk then provided her with an apartment in Manhattan’s Financial District and a security detail, but ended their romantic relationship. “I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody.” The Post reviewed texts between her and Musk’s financial manager, Jared Birchall, that show them reaching an agreement for Musk to be left off the baby’s birth certificate. St. Clair claims she hasn’t even been permitted to take the baby outside of her apartment for a walk.

This is St. Clair’s second child, as she has one from a previous relationship in 2021. Her “career” largely consists of far-right, rage-bait posts, including a more recent string of wildly racist, unsubstantiated posts accusing Delta Air Lines of flying undocumented immigrants released from a detention center on her flight in December.