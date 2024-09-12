Francis Ford Coppola Sues ‘Variety’ Over On-Set Allegations

On Wednesday, Francis Ford Coppola filed a libel suit against Variety in the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles, after the outlet published allegations of inappropriate behavior levied against the acclaimed director on July 26, 2024.

The filing states that the claims in the story—namely, that Coppola tried to kiss a number of female extras on the set of his sci-fi epic, Megalopolis—are not only “false” but were made to “harm Coppola’s reputation and cause him severe emotional distress.” He is seeking a jury trial and nothing less than $15 million in damages.

The Variety story, co-bylined by executive editors Tatiana Siegel and Brent Lang, built on allegations published by the Guardian in May, which claimed Coppola attempted to kiss “some of the topless and scantily clad female extras” on set. Siegel and Lang spoke to an unspecified number of anonymous sources familiar with the production that said Coppola not only tried to kiss the extras but after several takes, took hold of a microphone and announced to the room, “Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”

The Variety story also included footage taken by a crewmember. Siegel and Lang wrote that the videos "would appear to corroborate" the claims that Coppola acted inappropriately. However, Rayna Menz, a background actor who appeared in the footage, told Deadline days later that the director "was nothing but professional, a gentleman, he was like this cute Italian grandfather, running around the set." "It's gross because he only ever spoke about how wonderful his wife is," she said. "His wife was on set with us, most days. It feels gross, seeing that video and the way they were trying to convey a message. Just gross." Two other on-set sources, Megalopolis' executive producer, Darren Demetre, and first assistant director, Mariela Comitini, also spoke highly of their experience working with Coppola. The former claimed Coppola's "kind hugs and kisses on the cheek" while filming the scene in question were for its benefit. "There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players," Demetre told People. "It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project." For her part, Comitini said she "watched as Francis created a vibrant, professional, and positive environment on set," and called working with him "an honor." Meanwhile, Coppola's filing insists that Variety acted with malice and didn't heed his requests for retraction, nor the evidence he claims to have provided them in order to prove the allegations false. "Nothing in my 60+ years career can equal the painstakingly difficult, yet artistically triumphant journey of bringing Megalopolis to the screen," a representative for Coppola told People in a statement. " It was a collaboration of hundreds of artists, from extras to box office stars, to whom I consistently displayed the utmost respect and my deepest gratitude." "To see our collective efforts tainted by false, reckless and irresponsible reporting is devastating," it continued. "No publication, especially a legacy industry outlet, should be enabled to use surreptitious video and unnamed sources in pursuit of their own financial gain. While I have no intention of litigating this in the media, I will vigorously defend my reputation and have trust in the courts to hold them accountable." Something tells me this is going to get messier…

