French Man in Mass Rape Trial Was Mad His Ex-Wife Refused to Swing

“I speak for all women who are drugged and don’t know about it, I do it on behalf of all women who will perhaps never know,” Gisèle said in court on Thursday, two days into the trial. During her testimony, Gisèle recalled years of inexplicable memory lapses, hair loss, and weight loss. She feared that she was developing Alzheimer’s or another serious illness—all the while her former husband was plying her with drugs, inviting strangers into their home to rape her, and prolifically documenting her assaults.

“Frankly, these are scenes of horror for me,” she said of the photos and footage. “They treat me like a rag doll.” Among the men allowed to assault Gisèle was a man who was HIV positive. Though Dominique was aware of this, he still let the man to rape her six times.

“Luckily I didn’t catch it. But not once did Mr. Pelicot say to himself, ‘I’ve gone too far,’” she said in court. “He showed no pity, no pity at all.” Regardless, Gisèle did test positive for four other sexually transmitted diseases.

“Inside me, it is a scene of devastation,” she said. “I no longer have an identity…I don’t know if I’ll ever rebuild myself.” Immediately after Gisèle learned she had been repeatedly raped, she tearfully told the court that she considered suicide: “I only wanted one thing and that was to disappear. I told myself: ”I am going to get in my car with my dog and end it all.'” All the more horrifying was Pelicots’ daughter’s testimony. Last week, Caroline Darian took the stand and said she, too, was unknowingly drugged and photographed without her clothes by her father. During authorities’ search, they found multiple photos of a sleeping Darian in a folder entitled: “Around my daughter, naked.” In court, Darian testified that she was shown the photos and felt strongly that she was drugged in at least one of them. Dominque has not yet admitted to drugging Darian. “I realized right away I was drugged in that photo,” Darian said, according to the New York Times. She also referred to him as “likely one of the worst sexual criminals in past 20 years.” His daughters-in-law also revealed during testimony that he had photographed them from a private bathroom while they were unclothed without their consent, and he was once overheard prompting his underage granddaughter to pose naked for him after she asked him for a toy in a store.