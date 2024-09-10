In November 2020, while French authorities were investigating Dominique Pelicot for taking photos up women’s skirts at a supermarket in southeastern France, they made a horrifying discovery on the 71-year-old man’s computer. In a folder entitled “abuses” were thousands of photos and videos of Pelicot and other men—complete strangers—raping his then-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, while she was unconscious. In total, police counted 20,000 images and found that over 80 men had raped Pelicot between 2011 and 2020. Prior to the investigation, Gisèle had no idea.
French Man in Mass Rape Trial Was Mad His Ex-Wife Refused to Swing
From 2011 to 2020, Gisèle Pelicot was repeatedly drugged by her husband and sexually assaulted by at least 80 men. Now, he's on public trial in a case that's horrified France.Screenshot: Agence France-Presse LatestNews
Now, Gisèle is telling her own heartbreaking side of the story for the first time in a harrowing trial she decided should be public to raise awareness of sexual violence and expose the identities of her perpetrators. Dominique, who has already admitted to raping his wife, stands accused of inviting scores of other men—with ages ranging from 26 and 74—he met on a now-defunct message board called “Without their knowledge” to sexually assault her without protection while she was unconscious. The couple were married for nearly 50 years and share three children, two sons and a daughter.
For nine years, Pelicot was regularly drugging his wife with a number of medications, including Temesta, an anti-anxiety drug that can take effect like a sedative. Among the other defendants are 50 men—all accused of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault. Some have admitted guilt while several continue to deny it, claiming they were manipulated by Pelicot. All have been charged with aggravated or attempted rape. If convicted, many face up to 20 years in prison.
Gisele Pelicot, whose husband drugged her and allowed different men to rape her over the course of 10 years, is holding a public trial and allowing her name to be published, even though she didn’t have to.
Her husband wished for a private trial, which would have allowed their… pic.twitter.com/FVfl2ZYxzF