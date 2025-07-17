Bad Host, Great Show: Our Fave (and Least Fave) Moments of the 2025 ESPYs

The 2025 ESPY Awards (which, if you didn’t know, stands for the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) took place Wednesday night, and it was clear they were going to spark discourse even before they kicked off. With controversial comedian Shane Gillis at the helm (the same man SNL reportedly hired to woo conservatives, then swiftly fired after discovering his old—and some not-so-old— racist jokes), I settled in to watch the annual show with some reservations.

Of course, Gillis’ jokes, which included a racist jab at WNBA players, and, shocker, an Epstein bit, became a major takeaway from this year’s awards. Thankfully, he couldn’t take away all of the night’s fun.

There were some amazing moments on that stage last night, from LOML Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher winning an award to Suni Lee commending her doctor for helping her fight back against a chronic disease. Plus, we got a visual feast of sexy athletes, Simone Biles reminding us yet again that she’s the GOAT, and Megan Thee Stallion walking hand-in-hand with her new boo, NBA star Klay Thompson.

The red carpet was…well, we’ll get to that. Here are our favorite (and a few least favorite) moments from the 2025 ESPYs.

Fave: Alex Morgan and Diana Taurasi

The ESPYs Icon Award went to two legendary women athletes who just retired this year: soccer star Alex Morgan and hoops phenom Diana Taurasi. Anytime women athletes are centered in athletic conversation, I’m happy—but considering my undying love for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, I was ecstatic when not one, but two Icon recipients stepped onto the stage.

WNBA player Taurasi is one of the greatest to have ever done it, with three league championships under her belt, an MVP honor, and a long list of other accolades. Morgan has an Olympic gold medal, two FIFA Women’s World Cup championships (one of which I watched in person), and helped her team win the inaugural season of the National Women’s Soccer League in 2013.

As they accepted their awards and hyped each other the fuck, I felt a strange stirring in my soul. In one moment, Taurasi looked Alex straight in the eyes as she complimented her, saying things like, “Iconic. A legend. The way you played soccer inspired me every single day,” and “You played with power and grace, but more importantly, the way you opened up doors for women outside of the game. It’s legendary.” Women<3

“We fought to leave our game in a better place than where we found it,” Morgan told the crowd.