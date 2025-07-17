Bad Host, Great Show: Our Fave (and Least Fave) Moments of the 2025 ESPYs

The red carpet was…well, we’ll get to that. Here are our favorite (and a few least favorite) moments from the 2025 ESPYs.
The ESPYs Icon Award went to two legendary women athletes who just retired this year: soccer star Alex Morgan and hoops phenom Diana Taurasi. Anytime women athletes are centered in athletic conversation, I’m happy—but considering my undying love for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, I was ecstatic when not one, but two Icon recipients stepped onto the stage.
As they accepted their awards and hyped each other the fuck, I felt a strange stirring in my soul. In one moment, Taurasi looked Alex straight in the eyes as she complimented her, saying things like, “Iconic. A legend. The way you played soccer inspired me every single day,” and “You played with power and grace, but more importantly, the way you opened up doors for women outside of the game. It’s legendary.” Women<3
Taurasi (who is Argentinian) then thanked her parents and their “immigrant grit,” which received a round of applause. “That’s the stuff that doesn’t show up in the highlight reel, but it shows up when the lights go off and you’re still out there grinding. Giving me a better life that’s built what my career is, and built this country.” Preach.
Least Fave: Shane Gillis being there
Do I need to say more? I’ve never been a fan of award shows hiring edgelord male comics who complain about cancel culture, which doesn’t exist—or else he wouldn’t be on that stage, would he?
Fave: Suni Lee’s comeback and moving speech
Suni Lee’s story is incredible: The Olympic gymnast has been open about her long-term battle with kidney disease and how it temporarily sidelined her from gymnastics. As she wrote in an essay for Women’s Health, she thought she’d never return to the sport, as full-body swelling made her feel weak and incapable of even pulling herself up on the uneven bars.
Lee fought back against the disease and competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she helped the all-around team win the gold medal and won bronze in both individual all-around and uneven bars. It’s no surprise that she won the 2025 ESPYs Comeback Athlete award, but her speech did surprise me.
Lee brought her doctor, Dr. Marcia Faustin, as her guest to the awards ceremony. “Thank you for guiding me through the toughest moments, reading every scan and report by my side…we never said no for an answer,” Lee said while accepting her award, addressing Dr. Faustin. “From hospital beds ot three Olympic medals in Paris, this is proof that no setback can stop you if you don’t stop fighting. I just have ot say, never, ever underestimate a girl who is determined to prove her worth to herself.”
Least Fave: Leon Draisaitl not accepting his award because he was at beer league hockey
Hockey star and Edmonton Oiler Leon Draisaitl won the Best NHL Player award, and I’d say he deserved the win. The Oilers went to the Stanley Cup Finals this year (where they lost to the Panthers, who had no players nominated at the ESPYs), and Draisaitl had a helluva season: He led the league in goals and was tied for third in overall points.
But Draisaitl wasn’t there last night to accept the prestigious award. And before you worry, he didn’t skip the ESPYs for his health, or a family matter, or a major event like a wedding or anything like that—it seems he didn’t go because he was playing beer league hockey with fellow Oiler Connor McDavid in Newmarket, Ontario.
You know what, this is actually really funny. Fave!
Fave: That touching Lee Corso tribute
Lee Corso is a legendary College GameDay analyst who recently announced his retirement after almost four decades at ESPN. Corso continued his work despite having a stroke in 2009, which forced him to rely on scripts and his memory rather than his famous quips and one-liners.
During the ESPYs tribute, Corso was invited on stage to speak to the crowd. I know that my weakness for sweet old men is somewhat coloring my take here, but from the moment he opened his mouth, I was a goner. “My goal on TV was to bring a smile to everybody’s face,” he said. “I hope I have done that.” God damn you, Corso.
After his brief speech, Pat McAffee stepped back into screen (yuck) and said, “The ESPYS, ESPN, and the city of LA wanted to make sure you walked out of this place with a little bit of pizazz, a little bit of funk, a little bit of energy,” and introduced the USC marching band.
Coros was immediately flanked by the entire band, the USC cheerleaders, and people dressed as fans holding signs that read “Corso is my Roman Empire” and “Corso for Mayor.” One person was wearing a giant Lee Corso head.
The sheer bewildered joy on Corso’s face sent me into a fit of hysterics. What a beautiful tribute for a beautiful soul.
Least Fave: The fashion
Listen, there were one or two great looks last night. I loved SGA’s head-to-toe Ferragamo fit and Suni Lee’s Grecian gown. But almost everything else was an absolute travesty. I saw multiple men wearing shorts; Druski and Shane Gillis both had on suits that were not tailored properly; and Whitney Cummings wore the most batshit insane gown that had all these cutouts and saggy, long sleeves that transitioned into gloves. (Cummings has also since tweeted in support of Gillis. Boo.)
Unfortunately, one of the major issues with women athletes walking red carpets is ill-fitting strapless dresses and too-short skirts with awkward hemlines. I liked Lindsey Vonn’s *super* high slit dress with the thong reveal, but I hated the thong!
I wish more fashion houses knew how to dress celebrities who aren’t sample size. Athletes in peak physical condition deserve designs that show off their strength and conditioning. Let’s get Alex Morgan in some Schiaparelli!
Fave: Ilona Maher’s speech
If you’re on the internet, you know Ilona Maher. The Olympic rugby player is a TikTok icon who hosts her own podcast, and she also happens to be built like an ancient goddess. Maher won the Best Breakthrough Athlete award, and from the second she walked up on that stage with her traps glistening in the spotlight, I knew we were in for a treat.
“It’s taken me seven years and two Olympics, but I finally broke through. Amazing stuff,” Maher joked before giving her U.S. Women’s Rugby teammates all the credit.
Maher used her platform to hype us up for the sport, saying, “PSA, there’s a Women’s Rugby World Cup this year. Probably a lot of you didn’t know…the biggest event in women’s rugby is starting in about a month. Watch it, tune in, you’re not gonna understand the first time you watch it. You’re not gonna understand it the second time either, but keep watching.”
And of course, Maher then reminded us all why she’s such an incredible role model for young girls across the globe. “My message stays the same. Strong is beautiful, strong is powerful, sexy is whatever you want it to be, and I hope more girls can feel how I feel.”
Now bench press me!
Fave: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s first public appearance
You know we are unequivocally Team Megan here, especially after all the bullshit she has suffered at the hands of both the music industry and, of course, men.
So we were happy when rumors began circulating online that Megan was dating Dallas Mavericks forward Klay Thompson, and those rumors swiftly turned into her sitting on his lap while unboxing a ton of Labubu. We were ecstatic when the two showed up hand-in-hand at the ESPYs this year, and we were absolutely elated when the Grammy-winning rapper gushed about Thompson at the event. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,” she said. She also said she’s “never dated somebody so kind.”
That woman deserves all the kindness in the world, and it’s so great to see her getting it. Now, can Klay get me a Labubu? Just one.
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.