Lena Dunham Says the Ex in ‘Too Much’ Isn’t Jack Antonoff—So Why Do I Suddenly Think He’s an Asshole?

Lena Dunham’s new Netflix show Too Much is for millennials who watched Girls when it premiered, Gen Z’ers who’ve since sparked its resurgence, and…everyone who’s ever wanted to know what really went down between Dunham and Jack Antonoff before the couple ended their years-long relationship in 2018. Was it Lorde? Was it really just an amicable outgrowing of each other?

Before I pressed play on Too Much, we didn’t have those answers. But it only took me until episode 2 to realize that Too Much is probably (definitely) making multiple jabs at Margaret Qualley’s husband. Amicable, my butt.

The show follows Jessica (Megan Stalter), who moves to London after a devastating breakup with her boyfriend of five years, Zev (Michael Zegen). There, she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), a leather-clad indie musician who doesn’t wash his hands after using the bathroom. Throughout the show, Jessica struggles with self-doubt and the constant reminder that Zev moved on a little too quickly to model/influencer Wendy (Emily Ratajkowski).

Starting to ring any bells? After Dunham and Antonoff split, he publicly moved on with model Carlotta Kohl (and possibly privately moved on with Lorde, though I guess we’ll never really know). Kohl and Antonoff dated until 2021, the same year Dunham moved to London, where she eventually married English musician Luis Felber. During the press tour, Dunham revealed Felber was the one who inspired the show’s name, after once telling Dunham she was “too much”—which he meant as a compliment, meaning “just enough and a little bit more,” though she initially took it as an insult.