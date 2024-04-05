Gypsy Rose Blanchard Doesn’t Have a New Boyfriend, But She Is Getting a New Nose

Just last week, after less than two years of marriage, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced that she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, had separated. The gay icon, however, appears to move on quickly since she’s already been seen out and about (and getting tattooed) with her ex-fiancé…

TMZ recently reported that, on Monday, Blanchard went to get inked in her native Louisiana with Ken Urker, a man she was engaged to while in prison. A photo snapped by an amateur sleuth showed Blanchard looking on as Urker’s arm got a permanent accessory: a husky dog. Curiously though, TMZ reported that Blanchard got a tattoo to match his to “symbolize their strong bond.” I know, I know. It’s all very confusing. Fortunately, Urker’s mother, Raina Williams, has gone on her own mini-press tour to clear some things up.

Williams told People that they simply “are very cool” and “not back together.” She also told TMZ that there’s nothing romantic going on between the two and her son simply felt compelled to be by Blanchard’s side during her separation. A source “close to Blanchard” told the tabloid that Urker arrived in Louisiana on Sunday (just two days after news of Blanchard’s split made headlines, mind you) and the exes have just been hanging out in the French Quarter doing, you know, platonic friend things like getting matching tattoos and holding hands!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was in prison for almost a decade, came home from behind bars with a husband ready and waiting, left him for her OTHER man who was waiting in the wings, and a lot of y’all still can’t get a text back. — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 4, 2024

“We have not had any intimacy,” Urker himself said during a TikTok live with Blanchard. “We’re just hanging out as friends. That’s all it is.” Like Blanchard’s estranged husband, Urker began writing to her while she was in prison in 2017 and the pair became engaged one year later. Obviously, they eventually broke things off.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she told People. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Well, alright then. What a comfort it is to know Blanchard’s got more going on than I currently do!