Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has Separated From Her Husband

After less than two years of marriage, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced that she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have separated.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” Blanchard wrote on her private Facebook account, People reported. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find…who I am.”

It’s been just three months since Blanchard was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The case became a full-blown cultural touchstone: It was covered in places like BuzzFeed News and documentaries including HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest, and became the subject of a dramatized series, Hulu’s The Act. Blanchard’s incarceration and release were covered in lurid detail by tabloids, and she was made into many, many memes.

After she got out of prison in late December, Blanchard and her now-estranged husband sat for multiple tell-alls; a six-part Lifetime series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard briefly followed her life on the outside. Anderson, of course, was featured prominently. While in prison, Blanchard said in the series, men all over the country were angling to be her Prince Charming. Ultimately it was Anderson—a middle school special education teacher from Blanchard’s native Louisiana who began writing to her during the pandemic—who won her heart. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in July 2022, while Blanchard was still incarcerated.

In happier times, the pair were very active—some might say too active—on Instagram, where Blanchard had swiftly accumulated millions of followers before deleting her account. When skeptics of their relationship emerged, Blanchard commented on one of Anderson’s Instagram posts: “Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life ❤️” Welp! Perhaps it wasn’t so fire after all.

Who’s to say what went wrong with these two—the possibilities are endless. My best guess? He looked a bit too much like her late mother.

However, the news did immediately summon to mind an interview Blanchard gave to People prior to her release: “I’ve never lived with a man,” she said when asked if moving in with Anderson might be an adjustment. “I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So, I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man.’”

Obviously, our dear girl discovered… it’s not all that great.

