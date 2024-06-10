Happy Pride, Maren Morris Is Bi!

It’s official: Maren Morris is a bi-con, a moniker reserved exclusively for the elite population of people who publicly identify as bisexual and aren’t totally insufferable. Another example? Stormy Daniels. Or, me. Whichever!

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning singer songwriter, dubbed “lunatic country music person” by Fox News, confirmed her sexuality for the first time in an Instagram post, writing: “Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+, happy pride 🌈.” Morris’ announcement accompanied a series of snaps from the Phoenix, Arizona, stop of her tour—one of which includes her waving a Pride flag on stage. Welcome, Maren!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙼𝙰𝚁𝙴𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙸𝚂 (@marenmorris)

It’s been quite an eventful few years for Morris. In August 2022, she defended transgender youth in a public—and pretty fucking funny—feud with Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany, whom she memorably dubbed “Insurrection Barbie.” The back and forth contributed to Morris parting ways with the country music industry. Then, little over a year later, she bid adieu to her husband, Ryan Hurd, filing for divorce in October 2023. Throughout this emotionally turbulent time, she also stood firmly with Tennessee’s drag queens in the face of the state’s bans on drag performances and gender-affirming care for trans citizens.

Frankly, the fact that she’s a card-carrying member of the LGBTQIA+ community makes perfect sense to me. A straight person simply couldn’t be as cool as she is.