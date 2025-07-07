So…Anne Hathaway’s Next Movie Sounds Insane

"It’s like David [Lowery] started a cult by accident,” the film's choreographer told Vogue of the intense filming experience and the bond among the cast.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  July 7, 2025 | 4:13pm
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesCelebrityMisc. Goss
So…Anne Hathaway’s Next Movie Sounds Insane

On Monday, Vogue unveiled its latest cover star to be none other than Anne Hathaway. As it turns out, there’s a lot to learn from the accompanying story. Chief among the revelations are that Hathaway is both nice and kind, as confirmed by both her makeup artist and Bradley Cooper; she inherited her singing voice from her mother, but only one of them is a true soprano; and her forthcoming film, Mother Mary, is batshit crazy.

Save for this latest interview, the details surrounding David Lowery’s next film have been scant. In 2023, Hathaway was confirmed as the lead, opposite Michaela Cole, while Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff were announced as co-writers and producers. The film’s plot was reduced to a singular logline: “Follows the relationship between a fictional musician and a famous fashion designer.” Now, thanks to Vogue, we can at least be certain that Hathaway is said fictional musician. We can also be sure that she endured what sounds an awful lot like hell in taking the role.

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...