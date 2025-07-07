So…Anne Hathaway’s Next Movie Sounds Insane

“What struck me right away, reading the script, is that you can’t ‘perform’ Mother Mary,” Hathaway told Vogue. “If I got the part, I would have to become material David could craft with.” Sounds…scary. According to the story, Hathaway was tasked with transforming herself into an international pop star complete with elaborate headdresses, exhausting choreography, and a lot of emotions.

“I’d say, ‘You have to show me how you’re feeling with your body,’” the film’s choreographer, Dani Vitale, recalled to the magazine. “You can’t tell me you’re angry; show me…I remember that first day, being like, Oh no. Because she’s [Hathaway] like a doll, you know? So pretty, so graceful. I thought, Oh God, I have to break this person.” OK, forget scary. We’re approaching terrifying territory now. Maya Singer, the writer who spoke to Hathaway, concurred.