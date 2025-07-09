No Offense, But I Don’t Need These People in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel

As of June, The Devil Wears Prada got the green light for a sequel—with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt all reprising their roles as fashion media’s most miserable foot soldiers. Now, Variety has reported that they’ve got company. Arguably, too much of it.
Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet have all signed on to star in the sequel. Along with about 200 other celebs. Don’t get me wrong: I’m over-the-moon about Liu (every look she’ll wear onscreen will live in my mind rent-free for a decade, conservatively). However, I must ask: What the hell is B.J. Novak doing here??? A love interest for Hathaway? Oh wait, she’s not 29 years old and a TikTok sensation… And no disrespect to Chalamet, but the only role she has the chops to play is an anxiety-addled assistant. As for Theroux, well, he killed a bit role once upon a time.
I’ll admit, this cast feels a little bloated right now. But what plot details we have for the film are enough to redeem it…for now. The story reportedly follows Runway’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, in the twilight of her career, click-clacking against time and the deterioration of traditional magazine publishing. Meanwhile, Blunt’s Emily has leveled up from Priestly’s assistant to a high-powered executive for a luxury group that Priestly needs money from. Groundbreaking? Most certainly not. Still, I wouldn’t hate to see a face-off between Streep and Blunt.
According to Variety, there are some other cameos that—of course—aren’t leading as many headlines. Helen J. Shen, from the Tony-winning musical Maybe Happy Ending; Conrad Ricamora, from the Tony-winning play Oh, Mary!; and Caleb Hearon, from my saved folder on TikTok, are all set to appear as well. Once again—excluding Liu—these are the casting decisions of my dreams. Please let Ricamora and Hearon be a pair of problematic designers—like Dolce and Gabbana, but funny.
We have less than a year until The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in theaters. If there are any more cast additions, let it be Adrian Grenier. What? I want to see what the first film’s actual villain is up to.
