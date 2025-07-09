No Offense, But I Don’t Need These People in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel

As of June, The Devil Wears Prada got the green light for a sequel—with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt all reprising their roles as fashion media’s most miserable foot soldiers. Now, Variety has reported that they’ve got company. Arguably, too much of it.

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet have all signed on to star in the sequel. Along with about 200 other celebs. Don’t get me wrong: I’m over-the-moon about Liu (every look she’ll wear onscreen will live in my mind rent-free for a decade, conservatively). However, I must ask: What the hell is B.J. Novak doing here??? A love interest for Hathaway? Oh wait, she’s not 29 years old and a TikTok sensation… And no disrespect to Chalamet, but the only role she has the chops to play is an anxiety-addled assistant. As for Theroux, well, he killed a bit role once upon a time.