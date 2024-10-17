Her Daughter Died From Georgia’s Abortion Ban. She’s Getting Involved in Politics to ‘Honor Amber.’

From left, Amber’s mom, Shanette Williams, and Amber’s sisters, CJ and Andrika Thurman.Photo: Screenshot

“Initially, I wasn’t a political person, I’m independent,” Shanette Williams said on a Tuesday press call hosted by Kamala Harris’ campaign. “But because of August the 19th, we’ve been thrown into an arena where we have to do something to honor Amber.”

On August 19, 2022, Williams’ daughter, Amber Thurman, died after being denied timely access to an emergency abortion procedure called a dilation and curettage, or D&C. The state’s six-week abortion ban had taken effect just weeks earlier, which made a D&C a felony, with few (if any) exceptions. Thurman, a 28-year-old single mother to a young son, was about to start nursing school when she learned she was pregnant. She waited to see if legal challenges to Georgia’s ban would be successful, but when she couldn’t wait anymore, she drove to North Carolina and was given abortion pills because the clinic was at capacity, inundated with out-of-state patients, and couldn’t provide an in-clinic, procedural abortion.

Medication abortion is highly safe, but complications can arise, and in Thurman’s case, they did. The remedy was simple: a D&C procedure to remove the remaining tissue in her uterus and prevent sepsis. But when Thurman went to the hospital in urgent need of a D&C as her condition rapidly deteriorated, doctors waited 24 hours, weighing whether they could face criminal charges and imprisonment under Georgia law. They eventually performed the procedure—but it was too late.

Thurman is survived by her now-eight-year-old son, as well as her parents and two siblings, who spoke about Thurman and what she endured under Georgia law on the call, joined by Georgia’s two Democratic senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Williams, who joined Harris for an event alongside Oprah Winfrey in Michigan in September, said Harris “never asked was I Democratic or was I Republican.” She continued, “Harris really wanted to know if I was okay. I felt the genuineness, I felt the compassion.”