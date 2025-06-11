Listen Up, Hotels: Stop Gaslighting Me Into Hoping There’s a Bathtub in My Room

Once upon a time, we had procrastination websites galore. There were the educational (Sporcle); the random in a PG way (StumbleUpon); the random-but-potentially-X-rated (ChatRoulette); the crowd-sourced blogs (FMyLife, Damn You Autocorrect); your friends’ blogs (Xanga, LiveJournal, WordPress); your friends’ micro-blogs (Twitter was a phenomenal procrastination tool until a few years ago); your friends’ Facebook profiles (or more accurately, your friends’ exes’ new hook-ups Facebook profiles) … et cetera. My college years coincided with a veritable smorgasbord of procrastination opportunities just waiting to be clicked on. What do the college kids of 2025 do to put off entering their essay prompts into ChatGPT besides watch TikToks that are slowly pushing them right??

For so long, I—much like my Zoomer brethren and every other poor idiot that encounters the internet these days—had run out of procrastination websites. But due to some combination of being in my 30s and developing a decent nest egg of travel credit card points every year, I’ve recently pivoted to a new procrastination tactic: researching and devouring content about beautiful boutique hotels around the world. Sometimes I might actually be planning a long weekend in a chic city; sometimes I’m simply daydreaming; sometimes I’m chaotically toggling back and forth between a booking calendar and my bank account to determine whether, if I really stretch, I could make it work.

But regardless of how “realistic” or necessary my hotel perusal is, the relaxing, brain-smoothing benefits of it are immediately negated when I see a bullet point in a description say that a room has a “rainfall shower or a soaking tub” (emphasis mine). Which is it, mister??? A “rainfall shower” is a supremely different experience than a “soaking tub.” I’m planning a (potentially fantastical, but that’s immaterial) vacation here, I need to know just how relaxed I’m going to be able to be!!