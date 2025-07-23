The Terminally Online Are Torn Over Andy Sachs’ 2025 Wardrobe

Production is officially underway for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The film’s star, Anne Hathaway, has been spotted in New York City posing in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier set, and pounding the pavement in a patchwork Gabriela Hearst gown. But the terminally online aren’t talking about what Miranda Priestly’s formerly traumatized assistant might be up to. Instead, they seem pretty torn on her wardrobe…

On Monday, Hathaway posted the first official photo of Andy Sachs in 2025. Leaned up against what looks to be a balcony in the Guggenheim museum, Hathaway dons a vintage pinstripe Gaultier two-piece, pearl choker, and pointy boots (the holy trinity, if you ask me). By Tuesday, Hathaway was photographed filming on the streets of NYC in what looks like a chic picnic blanket (sorry, Gabriela Hearst) and a blue (cerulean, if you will) mechanic jumpsuit with a Valentino bag. Enter the internet with opinions.

With love and light, I don’t think some people remember The Devil Wears Prada beyond the cerulean sweater scene and the outfit montage based on the response to the sequel costumes. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nuxFPkbFIE

“Would now be a good time to mention I did not like them outfits Anne Hathaway got on for Devil Wears Prada 2..?” one user tweeted. “She walked away from her job at Runway but the ending clearly indicates she found her love for fashion and designer pieces. Her style at the end was basically a stylish version of her old self. The first BTS outfit match that in 2025 style, the rest do not at all,” theorized another.

Yes, Hathaway had me with the suit. But I’ll admit that she lost me a bit with the rest. I, however, can reconcile myself with the following: 1. This is literally just a movie. 2. Andy, very obviously, wasn’t all that interested in fashion before Runway. 3. The first movie took place almost two whole decades ago—of course she’s graduated from stilettos and slinky sheaths. She’s lived in NYC for a long time now. Let her wear flats and a tent dress, for fuck’s sake. 4. If she’s still a journalist, I’m shocked she isn’t just wearing pajamas most days like I do.

One person on Twitter with the handle @hiimbobbi had the good sense to create this thread, which begins with: “With love and light, I don’t think some people remember The Devil Wears Prada beyond the cerulean sweater scene and the outfit montage based on the response to the sequel costumes.” They then point out that Andy’s outfits (especially the ones during the iconic Vogue montage) were more a facade—so she could fit in at Runway—than an authentic extension of her identity (read: a Midwest transplant).

“These outfits make sense for what we know about Andy (practical, comfortable, structured),” @hiimbobbi tweeted. “These costumes so far show how Runway refined her taste but ultimately her style is her own.” Is it clocking to you other losers?

Most of the sequel’s plot remains under wraps. But the story reportedly follows Runway’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, in the twilight of her career, click-clacking against time and the deterioration of traditional magazine publishing. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt’s Emily has leveled up from Priestly’s assistant to a high-powered executive for a luxury group that Priestly needs money from. Where Andy is in all of this, however, remains a mystery.

Frankly, I hope Andy continues her bigger-person arc. And if that happens to be executed in something I personally wouldn’t be caught dead in, I’m good with that!

