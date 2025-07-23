The Terminally Online Are Torn Over Andy Sachs’ 2025 Wardrobe
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently filming in New York City, and naturally, the internet has opinions on Anne Hathaway's wardrobe.Photo: Getty Images EntertainmentMovies
Production is officially underway for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The film’s star, Anne Hathaway, has been spotted in New York City posing in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier set, and pounding the pavement in a patchwork Gabriela Hearst gown. But the terminally online aren’t talking about what Miranda Priestly’s formerly traumatized assistant might be up to. Instead, they seem pretty torn on her wardrobe…
On Monday, Hathaway posted the first official photo of Andy Sachs in 2025. Leaned up against what looks to be a balcony in the Guggenheim museum, Hathaway dons a vintage pinstripe Gaultier two-piece, pearl choker, and pointy boots (the holy trinity, if you ask me). By Tuesday, Hathaway was photographed filming on the streets of NYC in what looks like a chic picnic blanket (sorry, Gabriela Hearst) and a blue (cerulean, if you will) mechanic jumpsuit with a Valentino bag. Enter the internet with opinions.
With love and light, I don’t think some people remember The Devil Wears Prada beyond the cerulean sweater scene and the outfit montage based on the response to the sequel costumes. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nuxFPkbFIE
