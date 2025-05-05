In the Medical System, the Concept of General ‘Safety’ Can Be a Pretext to Harm Pregnant Women

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North Atlantic Books (@natlanticbooks)

All This Safety makes the case that the carceral system goes beyond laws, police, and prisons: Physicians are essentially trained to be cops, Mukerjee told Jezebel, and that innately endangers patients—especially for certain groups like pregnant patients. “We’re taught to have cops in our heads as clinicians, to look for criminality in patients, to always be thinking about whether we should be reporting them—it’s a huge part of the training for any health practitioner,” she explained. “You’re taught to think, ‘When do you report someone to [Child Protective Services]? If someone’s doing XYZ, is it time to report them?’” Mukerjee continued, “Especially when laws change to reflect fascism, health professionals become more invested in legality and protecting themselves than the ‘do no harm’ part of their work.”

A key pipeline through which the medical system pushes pregnant and postpartum people into the criminal system is nonconsensual drug testing, which is more likely to target Black, brown, and Indigenous patients, Mukerjee and Martinez note. In December, the Marshall Project published an alarming investigation uncovering a trend of pregnant and postpartum women being arrested, jailed, or otherwise punished by the state for testing positive for drugs—which the hospital itself had given them. Before that, the organization reported that hospitals across the country are using inaccurate pee-in-a-cup drug tests, resulting in pregnant people and new mothers losing custody or facing criminal investigation over false positives, including for eating poppyseeds. Hospitals across the country have different standards around prenatal and postpartum drug testing, even as leading medical groups have advocated for hospitals to instead use questionnaires instead of drug tests for more accurate results.

Mukerjee told Jezebel she’s led several medical programs to help people with opioid-related substance use struggles, and watched as, when some of the members of these programs became pregnant, no OBGYNs would serve them. “What we see is that people are penalized for what they can’t control. Penalizing people for what they can’t control creates trauma,” Mukerjee explained, “and trauma creates or contributes to a predisposition to drugs.” This is a textbook example of how policing, under the guise of safety concerns, only places vulnerable patients at greater risk.

Pregnant people who are reported to police can then find themselves incarcerated; behind bars, what scant rights to health care prisoners have are routinely trampled by both prison personnel and health workers. About a dozen states still allow prisons to shackle pregnant prisoners, including during birth. One chapter of All This Safety features voices from incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women about what medical neglect and severe dehumanization behind bars entails. Some recounted experiences with small infections that drastically grew and became life-threatening because health workers who dismissively “treated” them refused to actually help them; one woman had to get her foot amputated as a result. Others recount friends dying due to medical neglect and gaslighting. Even if they experience severe health problems, they’re forced to work through their pain, and are accused of faking ailments to access drugs. One woman recounted her friend experiencing a medical emergency but choosing not to get help from prison medical staff, saying, “Why? They won’t do nothing anyway.” Her friend died three days later.

All too often, the medical system can comprise a pipeline to prison for pregnant and postpartum patients, as Mukerjee and Martinez show in their book. And in prison, they’ll face systematic medical neglect. “Abolition,” Martinez said (referring to society without criminalization, prisons, and policing), “is impossible without the participation of health care workers.” Mukerjee noted that “most people don’t feel safe in a clinical setting”—and, as this book details, they often aren’t.

