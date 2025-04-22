Infamous Pronatalist Proposes Nazi-Like Medals for Moms Who Have 6 Kids

There are many ways you could describe this administration. But between JD Vance saying he wants “more babies” in the U.S., Donald Trump saying he is “the fertilization president,” and Elon Musk’s goal to have a “legion of kids” with any woman who looks his way, “pronatalist freaks” is high on the list.

A New York Times story published on Monday describes various suggestions right-wing activists are pitching to the Trump administration to increase the U.S. birthrate and, unsurprisingly, none of them include paid parental leave or addressing the housing crisis. No, the ideas being shared with White House aides include $5,000 “baby bonuses,” menstrual cycle classes, and tax credits for each additional child a married couple has. But one proposal really gives the game away.

Pronatalist activist Simone Collins, whose spectacled face you may have seen online, said she and her husband, Malcolm, have sent the White House multiple draft executive orders to encourage childbearing, including one that would give a “National Medal of Motherhood” to mothers with six or more children. Tying procreation to nationalism is disturbing on several levels, with the biggest being that Nazi Germany handed out similar medals.

According to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Nazi leaders introduced a medal called the Honor Cross of the German Mother in 1938 to celebrate reproduction and increase the population of the Third Reich. Only so-called “Aryan” and “genetically healthy” couples could receive these medals and women were awarded a bronze for four children, a silver for six children, and a gold for eight children. By the way, Nazis were inspired by the eugenics movement in the U.S., which reached a fever pitch in the 1910s and 1920s.

The NYT not mentioning this in the story is despicable.