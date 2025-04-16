Ashley St. Clair Just Spilled All of Elon Musk’s ‘Harem Drama’ Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, St. Clair also divulged further details about her interactions with Jared Birchall, the man Musk charges with keeping his “harem” in check.

Over the last few years, we’ve all had front-row seats to the varying dramas surrounding Elon Musk: the constant unveiling of his new kids; legal showdowns with their mothers; and Musk’s clumsy attempts at flirting with conservative women on his social media platform. Taking it all in, it’s been hard not to come up with conspiracy theories. And a new report in the Wall Street Journal confirms that, actually, many if not all of those theories appear to be true.

The report details a range of insights (all more chilling and bizarre than the last) into Musk’s baby-making operation, which is in service of the Roman Empire-style “legions of kids” he believes he’s building to save humanity from extinction—all, of course, while making it that much harder and/or less appealing for anyone else to have kids. Among those insights are the (obvious) revelation that he’s using Twitter to recruit women to have his babies; that he’s obsessed with pressuring any and all women around him to have his babies and employs a professional fixer to keep the women in line; that he “is concerned about… Third World countries having higher birthrates than the U.S. and Europe”; and even more sordid details about his ongoing court battle with Ashley St. Clair, who revealed their baby in February.

Speaking to the WSJ, St. Clair divulged further details about her interactions with Jared Birchall, the man Musk charges with keeping his—as St. Clair put it—“harem” in check, which includes managing NDAs with the mothers of Musk’s kids, paying them off, and staving off “harem drama.” According to St. Clair and texts reviewed by the WSJ, around the end of last year, Musk first offered St. Clair $15 million and $100,000 a month to raise their newborn son, Romulus (lol), in exchange for her silence. This, Birchall said, was the standard operation with the mothers of Musk’s kids. Relatedly: Four publicly known women have had Musk’s 14 kids, but several sources told the WSJ that this number—of kids and mothers—is definitely much, much higher. The report, in fact, details that Musk initially hoped to have at least 10 children with St. Clair.

St. Clair and Musk reportedly began a romantic relationship in May 2023, some time after he direct messaged her on Twitter, and conceived their child in January 2024. In February, she revealed their child to the world because she said a tabloid threatened to report on the story first. In the weeks preceding St. Clair’s decision to come forward, she’d been in conflict with Musk and Birchall over concerns about the financial offers they’d made, namely that there were no guarantees for financial support if her and Musk’s son became ill, nor any trust fund; further, Musk’s refusal to publicly acknowledge the child or have his name on the child’s birth certificate, St. Clair argued, would make the child feel illegitimate.

Musk and St. Clair are currently locked in a bitter legal war, with Musk trying to place a gag order on St. Clair, and St. Clair accusing Musk of retaliating against her by withholding adequate child support and consequently neglecting their own son. But the WSJ’s report includes a bevy of new, skin-crawling details about their relationship—namely that Musk wanted to have this child with St. Clair, and not just this child, but many, many more. St. Clair claims that the first time she and Musk had sex in 2023, he, err, joked that they should “pick a name” for their child. He constantly brought up having kids with her during their relationship. Eventually, on a New Year’s trip to St. Barts, St. Clair, for whatever reason, told Musk she was ovulating. He replied: “What are we waiting for?” and the two conceived their son. St. Clair and Musk dated throughout his time on Trump’s campaign trail: “In all of history, there has never been a competitive army composed of women. Not even once. Men are made for war. Real men, anyway… I am in full war mode. Going to the front lines today. Must win PA,” he wrote to her during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania. (One thing’s for certain: If ever there were an all-woman army, Musk would inevitably try to impregnate all of them.) In October, St. Clair gifted Musk with his notorious, atrocious, black “Make America Great Again” hat, which Musk rolled out at an October rally where he declared himself “dark gothic MAGA.” Ever since, the 53-year-old man became obsessed with the hat and has worn it everywhere. At different points, including as he fought a prolonged custody battle with the singer Grimes, with whom he shares three kids, Musk pressed St. Clair to have more kids with him. “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse,” he told her, referring to his kids, “we will need to use surrogates.” Musk told St. Clair he wanted at least 10 with her, she claims. According to St. Clair, Birchall described Musk—who is single-handedly responsible for large swaths of children in poorer countries starving and dying of disease thanks to DOGE—as a “very big-hearted, kind and generous person.” But, Birchall warned, taking legal actions like compelling Musk to take a paternity test or hiring a lawyer “always, always leads to a worse outcome for that woman than what it would have been otherwise.” Birchall further described an operation that, frankly, sounds like Musk regards the mothers of his kids as employees. “[Musk’s] entire world is set up to be, like, a meritocracy” and Musk’s mothers receive benefits when “people do good work”—that is, when they respect his privacy. (This, of course, is an insane approach that will inevitably hurt Musk’s own kids the most.) The WSJ’s report stressed throughout just how important “privacy” was to Musk, though it clearly only ever goes one way: He’s been quick to disparage and help spread rumors about St. Clair on Twitter since February. The report identified one other woman—the far-right, cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong—who Musk publicly courted on Twitter and privately solicited to have kids with him at the end of 2024. At the same time that Musk’s overtures began, Fong started to receive more creator revenue from Twitter. She ultimately turned down his offer of having children, and when Musk learned she’d dared to confide in others about the fact that the world’s richest man was pressuring to have kids with him, Musk retaliated by unfollowing her and no longer promoting her posts, tanking her creator revenue. It’s unclear how many other women, beyond St. Clair and Fong, that Musk has approached on Twitter to ultimately have his kids. According to WSJ, Musk and Birchall have worked together to build a “compound” for Musk’s kids and their mothers in Austin, Texas. Grimes refuses to live in the gated community, though Shivon Zilis, the mother of four of Musk’s kids, lives there with the children. Musk tried to pressure St. Clair to relocate there to be “with our kid legion,” too. Amid Birchall’s attempts to pressure St. Clair to sign the same privacy agreement as all the mothers of Musk’s children, St. Clair raised that the other mothers—namely, Grimes—didn’t seem very happy. Birchall mysteriously replied that Zilis “goes in and out of finding contentment,” but Grimes wasn’t “ever going to find true happiness.” Musk, of course, appears to be the primary source of Grimes’ unhappiness: Over the last year, Grimes has publicly alleged that Musk withheld her own kids from her for months at a time, including barring them from seeing their dying maternal great-grandmother. Grimes also said she’s been bankrupted by costly custody battles with Musk; their court fight concluded last summer, and all records were sealed. Despite Musk’s insistence on his privacy, it can’t be stressed enough that he is the one bringing his toddler son with him everywhere, despite Grimes’ stated wishes for her child to have a private life. In February, Grimes publicly pleaded with Musk to return her calls about a medical emergency involving one of their kids by replying to one of his tweets. His supporters chastised her for bringing their private matters to the public—but it’s clear that Musk actively ignores the mothers of his kids, and spends most of his time on Twitter. So, approaching him there… made sense! St. Clair claimed to the WSJ that after she went public, her monthly $100,000 child support payments dropped to $40,000. After Musk learned at the end of last week that St. Clair was talking to the WSJ, the latest payment on Tuesday dropped to $20,000. This is who Elon Musk has always been: a misogynist and, frankly, a predator. But clearly, it wasn’t until Musk’s behaviors personally affected St. Clair that she cared. Now, here we are. More from Jezebel Moscow’s Latest Sucker Is a Texas Man Who Wanted to Escape 'Woke America'

