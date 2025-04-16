Ashley St. Clair Just Spilled All of Elon Musk’s ‘Harem Drama’
Over the last few years, we’ve all had front-row seats to the varying dramas surrounding Elon Musk: the constant unveiling of his new kids; legal showdowns with their mothers; and Musk’s clumsy attempts at flirting with conservative women on his social media platform. Taking it all in, it’s been hard not to come up with conspiracy theories. And a new report in the Wall Street Journal confirms that, actually, many if not all of those theories appear to be true.
The report details a range of insights (all more chilling and bizarre than the last) into Musk’s baby-making operation, which is in service of the Roman Empire-style “legions of kids” he believes he’s building to save humanity from extinction—all, of course, while making it that much harder and/or less appealing for anyone else to have kids. Among those insights are the (obvious) revelation that he’s using Twitter to recruit women to have his babies; that he’s obsessed with pressuring any and all women around him to have his babies and employs a professional fixer to keep the women in line; that he “is concerned about… Third World countries having higher birthrates than the U.S. and Europe”; and even more sordid details about his ongoing court battle with Ashley St. Clair, who revealed their baby in February.
Speaking to the WSJ, St. Clair divulged further details about her interactions with Jared Birchall, the man Musk charges with keeping his—as St. Clair put it—“harem” in check, which includes managing NDAs with the mothers of Musk’s kids, paying them off, and staving off “harem drama.” According to St. Clair and texts reviewed by the WSJ, around the end of last year, Musk first offered St. Clair $15 million and $100,000 a month to raise their newborn son, Romulus (lol), in exchange for her silence. This, Birchall said, was the standard operation with the mothers of Musk’s kids. Relatedly: Four publicly known women have had Musk’s 14 kids, but several sources told the WSJ that this number—of kids and mothers—is definitely much, much higher. The report, in fact, details that Musk initially hoped to have at least 10 children with St. Clair.
St. Clair and Musk reportedly began a romantic relationship in May 2023, some time after he direct messaged her on Twitter, and conceived their child in January 2024. In February, she revealed their child to the world because she said a tabloid threatened to report on the story first. In the weeks preceding St. Clair’s decision to come forward, she’d been in conflict with Musk and Birchall over concerns about the financial offers they’d made, namely that there were no guarantees for financial support if her and Musk’s son became ill, nor any trust fund; further, Musk’s refusal to publicly acknowledge the child or have his name on the child’s birth certificate, St. Clair argued, would make the child feel illegitimate.