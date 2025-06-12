Jared Leto ‘Expressly’ Denies 9 Women’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The newsletter Air Mail last weekend published an investigation detailing nine women’s accusations of sexual misconduct and “predatory, terrifying” behavior perpetrated by Jared Leto.

The disturbing allegations included in the piece occurred in the early aughts when the women were teenagers. One unidentified woman recalled Leto approaching her outside a cafe in Los Angeles in 2006. She was just 16 at the time. Leto, as she remembered, took hold of her arm and initiated a conversation.

“I looked down and it was Jared Leto,” the woman told Air Mail. “We had a quick conversation, and he got my number.” Days later, he called to invite her to a party at his home that night. She declined.

“I didn’t even have a driver’s license,” the woman said. Regardless, Leto continued to call her “always at one, two, three AM.” The conversations swiftly became sexually invasive as Leto began asking if she “ever had a boyfriend” or had “sucked a dick.”

A second woman, identified as Laura La Rue, also alleged meeting Leto at the age of 16. At an event in 2007, she noticed that Leto "was watching her so intensely." Then, like the first woman, he approached her. "He asked how old I was. I said, 'I'm 16. How old are you?'" La Rue told the publication. Leto, who was then 36, prompted La Rue for her number despite her age. The pair's correspondence following the event was an exchange of emails, which eventually led to her visiting Leto's home in April 2009, the outlet reported. "I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there," La Rue said, adding: "He was flirting with me. He'd lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game." On another instance at his home, Leto allegedly exposed himself to her. "He just walked out, dick out, like it was normal… I thought maybe this was just what adult men do." While Leto, for his part, "expressly" denied all of the accusations in a statement to Air Mail, he claimed that La Rue went on to apply for a role as his personal assistant. La Rue, meanwhile, said she did not. A fourth woman accused Leto of initiating a virtual relationship with her when she was underage in which he'd ask questions like: "Do any of the little boys you hang out with fuck you?" After she turned 18, Leto once "suddenly pulled his penis out and started masturbating" in front of her. "Then he walked over, grabbed my hand, and put it on him," she alleged. "He leaned in and said: 'I want you to spit on it.'" The investigation was published just one month after Allie Teilz, another woman who was identified in the story, posted a Facebook status that she wrote in 2012 on her Instagram account: "Youre [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage…In a kilt..And a snow hat." On her stories, Teilz added the caption: "I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17…He knew my age and didn't care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable." Leto's forthcoming films Disney's, Tron: Ares, and Amazon's Masters of the Universe are due out in October 2025 and June 2026, respectively. Now, "industry insiders" are wondering "how he can shoulder the pressure of selling two theatrical movies and dance around the damning claims." Many have done it before so, unfortunately, I'm sure he'll be just fine. And if not, well, given Disney's stable of leading men (Johnny Depp, Jonathan Majors, etc.), it should know better by now.

