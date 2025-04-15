Man Known for Fumbling His Entire Existence Fumbles NCAA Trophy

On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes were honored at the White House after winning their ninth national championship. Typically, I wouldn’t know about this because the only thing I despise more than the Trump administration is men being rewarded for anything. However, because I am an alum of The Ohio State University and the mental stability of my family is dependent on these particular men being rewarded, here we are.

My personal feelings about the university’s decision to accept the president’s invitation to the White House aside, I followed the event on social media, expecting only to see a lot of muscles straining suit sleeves. Fortunately, the show also included Vice President JD Vance trying to lift the team’s gargantuan trophy and fumbling it to the abject horror and amusement of everyone. Think Torrance Shipman dropping the spirit stick in Bring It On.