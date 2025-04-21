Pope Francis, 88, Dies 7 Hours After Meeting Alleged Antichrist JD Vance

Rest in Peace: Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina in 1936, died early Monday at 88 years old—incidentally, mere hours after meeting Vice President JD Vance. I’m sure that’s just a coincidence and not, like, a sign from God or something.

In the final year of his life, Francis advocated tirelessly for a ceasefire in Gaza, condemning Israel’s genocide against Palestinians and calling for peace—as recently, in fact, as his final public remarks on Easter Sunday. He also gathered the strength to ride through the Easter crowd that had gathered outside the Vatican.

Vance, who is famously addicted to social media, seemed eager to get ahead of online narratives that he killed the Pope, or that meeting with him drained Francis of his will to live, or something like that, given the timing of everything. “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” Vance wrote in a Monday morning tweet. Then, the tweet gets interesting: “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.” I just think it’s interesting how much Vance wants us to know that Francis was already sick and dying before their Sunday meeting…

Today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/SIhU9gYQl2 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 20, 2025

While that’s surely true, it’s not lost on me or anyone that Vance and the Pope had some, err, history. Before meeting with Vance on Sunday, the Pope arranged for Vance to meet with his second-in-command, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Vatican’s foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher. The two reportedly pressed Vance on the Trump administration’s horrific human rights abuses against immigrants and prisoners, as the administration revs up its efforts to ship hundreds of immigrant men to a high-security, brutal Salvadoran prison without due process. The Holy See described the meeting between Vance, Parolin, and Gallagher as “an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.”

Also, prior to his meeting with Vance, Francis gave an Easter Sunday sermon criticizing “how much contempt is stirred up at times towards the vulnerable, the marginalized and migrants,” in an obvious, well-deserved critique of the Trump administration. Francis has been openly critical of Trump and his anti-immigrant policies since the president’s first term. In 2017, Trump called Francis’ critiques of him “disgraceful,” though he still met with Francis at the Vatican and called his visit “the honor of a lifetime.” Since the start of Trump’s second term, even in the throes of numerous health scares, Francis has still found it in him to criticize both Trump and Vance, calling Trump’s mass deportation campaign “a disgrace” and “not the way to solve things.”