Jenna Bush Hager’s New ‘Today’ Co-Host Is….Scarlett Johansson?
Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer will each co-host for a day before Johansson takes over for an entire week.Photo: Getty Images EntertainmentTV Scarlett Johansson
In just a few short days, Hoda Kotb will sadly depart from the TODAY as a regular anchor. In lieu of spending more time with her children, the 18-year NBC veteran leaves behind the 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. time slots and the show she’s co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager during the fourth hour since 2019.
Since Kotb announced her departure in September 2024, the question on viewers’ minds has been who might possibly replace her given she’s helmed the fourth hour since 2008–far before Bush Hager joined. On Tuesday, they got their answer. Kind of. In short: A number of celebrities will be stepping in to guest host the show for a day or two until a regular host will be selected.
On Monday, Bush Hager told viewers that starting January 13, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer will each take a day to join her. Then, beginning on January 20, a particularly shocking one will take over for an entire week: Scarlett Johansson. You read that right.
“First of all, you guys had a great click,” Kotb said during Tuesday’s show. She is an awesome person. And right away, I still remember, right when she was here, you were like, ‘Can she do it?’ You know when you know someone’s gonna be good at something?”
“I think we’re gonna have a blast,” Bush Hager replied. Honestly, I might just have tune in and see for myself.