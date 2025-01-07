Jenna Bush Hager’s New ‘Today’ Co-Host Is….Scarlett Johansson?

In just a few short days, Hoda Kotb will sadly depart from the TODAY as a regular anchor. In lieu of spending more time with her children, the 18-year NBC veteran leaves behind the 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. time slots and the show she’s co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager during the fourth hour since 2019.

Since Kotb announced her departure in September 2024, the question on viewers’ minds has been who might possibly replace her given she’s helmed the fourth hour since 2008–far before Bush Hager joined. On Tuesday, they got their answer. Kind of. In short: A number of celebrities will be stepping in to guest host the show for a day or two until a regular host will be selected.

On Monday, Bush Hager told viewers that starting January 13, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer will each take a day to join her. Then, beginning on January 20, a particularly shocking one will take over for an entire week: Scarlett Johansson. You read that right.

“Scarlett Johansson is the queen! First of all, I’ve been obsessed with her movies since forever. The Girl with a Pearl Earring, I mean that shows you I’m a nerd who loves to read,” Bush Hager said in a statement to People . “She’s also a big reader, which will be so much fun. We have so much in common.” Ah yes, it is rare to find two people who read nowadays.

“It’s just a wild dream,” Bush Hager added. “But that’s what I’m saying, the fact that she’s coming to give us a week of her time, she could be doing anything, is a testament to the show that we have built. So I am beyond thrilled. I cannot wait.”

Frankly, that Johansson–who’s only ever appeared as a guest on daytime television– would give NBC a week of her time is a shock to me as well. Did she and Colin Jost have a desire to learn what it might be like to carpool to work, or…? I’m happy for her, but that said, if I had her net worth you couldn’t pay me enough to wake up early and pretend to like Jenna Bush Hager.

According to Kotb, however, the pair have a great rapport.

"First of all, you guys had a great click," Kotb said during Tuesday's show. She is an awesome person. And right away, I still remember, right when she was here, you were like, 'Can she do it?' You know when you know someone's gonna be good at something?"

Scarlett Johansson Uses Rare Interview to Once Again Praise Woody Allen “I think we’re gonna have a blast,” Bush Hager replied. Honestly, I might just have tune in and see for myself.

As for a full-time co-host for Bush Hager, she told People that she’s “involved” in the search, but there isn’t a hard-and-fast timeline for Kotb’s replacement. Can you imagine if it’s Johansson?