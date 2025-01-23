Scarlett Johansson Is Not a Fan of Colin Jost’s Staten Island Ferry

If you previously missed the news, Scarlett Johansson has seemingly traded in red carpets and the silver screen for a 3 a.m. alarm and Jenna Bush Hager. This week, Johansson’s been co-hosting Today With Jenna and Friends, as Hager searches for Hoda Kotb‘s replacement. I haven’t watched, but I’m still shocked that Johansson would be interested in something like this. No shade to morning TV it’s just, like, she’s Scarlett Johansson. Anyway.

On Wednesday, her husband, Colin Jost, made a cute little appearance for one of the show’s “favorite games” called “Great Debate” (the producers really broke their brains coming up with that name). In the segment, Hager had Johansson and Jost debate “hot topics” including “Theme parties,” “Who’s the better children’s book reader,” and whether buying the Staten Island Ferry was a “good idea or a bad idea.”

“If anybody out there would like to start a GoFundMe for the Staten Island ferry, please be my guest,” Johansson said. “I don’t know if I’m speaking for the Staten Island ferry or against it, but help our family, OK? This has now become a telethon for ‘Support the Staten Island ferry.'” Har har.

In 2022, Jost and Pete Davidson bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry for $280,100, insisting they were going to turn it into some kind of comedy club or something. “We want to be able to dock it from April to September, maybe October, in New York and it will be like a restaurant,” Davidson told Seth Meyers on his podcast in 2023. “There will be a concert venue. There will be a movie theater, upstairs like, sort of, restaurant area. And then there’s hotels in it. So we’ll have a couple of those. And then in the winter tug it to Miami.”

“I hope you have a good thick pair of gloves at home, because some day you’re going to be getting so many paper cuts from all the checks that start rolling in from this ferry,” Jost replied during the segment. “It is going to put food on our table, finally. I believe in this ferry, if anyone out there believes in it, please go to the GoFundMe.” (To be clear, there is not a GoFundMe.)

“If we sell it for scrap metal, we could actually maybe —” Johansson said, before Jost cut her off, “That’s what you need the gloves for? Handling the scrap metal?” For an award-winning actress and an Emmy-winning comedian, the entire segment could have been funnier! Sorry! Regardless, Hager sided with Johansson in agreeing the ferry was a bad idea. Booooo.

During his 2023 interview, Davidson added that they’d had actual plans drawn up, and were about five years away from their dream coming to life. So, technically, they’re still three years away from that deadline. Give them a chance, Scarlett, geesh.