Scarlett Johansson Finally Addressed That ‘SNL’ Vagina Joke

What exactly was the joke? Well, read it and…retch: “Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from their menu. But I ain’t tripping. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.” SNL cameras then cut to Johansson, who was backstage at the time, with her jaw practically on the floor. Can you blame her? If my husband’s coworker likened any part of my person to deli meat—and made him read it for a live audience—I’d do much more than stand there, gaping-mouthed.
Referring to the joke as “so vulgar,” Johansson also recalled being swarmed by cameras backstage to capture her reaction to it in real-time. “All of a sudden, it was like a whole bunch of people holding up lights, and a guy with a video camera,” she said. “They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to faint.'”
It gets worse. Though Johansson said producers had given her a heads up, they didn’t offer any specifics about the punchline: “I was like, ‘I mean, it’s a vagina joke, how bad could it be?’” she said. “And then as soon as the Costco photo came up, I was like, ‘No! No, Michael!’”
In a January interview on The Tonight Show, Jost said that Johansson “was genuinely so shocked” by the whole thing. I mean, duh. Your wife was made an unwilling participant in a gag about her body…
Anyway, I guess it’s pretty on brand for SNL, in the year 2025, to resort to a brand of humor that originated in a teenage boy’s basement. But with punchlines like these, I’d kill for a fart joke.
