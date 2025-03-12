Scarlett Johansson Finally Addressed That ‘SNL’ Vagina Joke

In December, Colin Jost delivered a crude barb about the anatomy of his wife and the mother of his son, Scarlett Johansson, during Saturday Night Live‘s Christmas episode. The joke wasn’t written by him, but by his “Weekend Update” co-host, Michael Che, as part of an annual tradition where the pair write non-PC quips for the other to read, for the first time, live on air. At the time, Johansson—visibly horrified—was caught on camera. Now, she’s saying more on the matter.

“I was like—it was so gross. It was really gross,” Johansson told InStyle in an interview published Tuesday. “And, like, old-school gross.”