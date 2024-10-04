Kesha Revealed How to Get Rid of a ‘Starfucker’

In a new Elle cover story, the artist known as Kesha—and Kyle Richard’s new bestie—let it rip on all things her new record: “My soul needs this album. I need to reclaim my joy.”; new label: “The music industry should be fucking terrified of me.”; and, following the retention of the legal rights to her own voice, new liberation: “I have a reminder in my phone that says: ‘You’re free.’”

Even if—for some bizarre reason—you’re not a fan of the pop star, it’s an insightful and, at times, deeply funny read full of honorable mentions (Renee Rapp, Chappell Roan, and Richards, herself). Most amusing, however, is Kesha’s divulgence about her last relationship with a “starfucker” (her words). Benevolently, she doesn’t name him, but after the following details, I’m sure he knows who he is…

“I had a feeling that he was in it for the wrong reasons and was a bit of a starfucker,” Kesha told the magazine. “I decided to test that theory and took one of my friends instead of him to Taylor Swift’s party. He came over the next day and broke up with me.” Firstly, loser. Secondly, what a test…Ladies who date men, are we reading this? All you need to do to prove the worth of someone’s son is not take them to a Taylor Swift party. That simple!

Fortunately, it sounds like Kesha hasn’t given up on true love. Lately, though, the only person she’s spoiling is herself.

“I’m only going to enter into a partnership again if someone treats me as well as I treat myself,” she said. “I kept hearing people say, ‘I’m looking for The One.’ I kept waiting for somebody else to fill that space, and then I just stepped into it myself.”

“You gotta be all those things to yourself—your own boyfriend, sugar daddy, rich husband, best friend, cheerleader,” Kesha continued. “I started taking myself on vacations, buying myself six dozen roses, and taking myself for shopping sprees at Saint Laurent.” Unfortunately, I can barely afford to take myself to the movies but OK, girl. I’m still with you!

Indulging in herself, Kesha explained, is precisely what prompted her forthcoming album. At a certain point—presumably after the second Saint Laurent shopping spree, she told Elle that she recalled thinking, “‘God, I am The One, though.’”

Life lesson: If it’s you versus a guy who probably only wants to go to a party to rip shots with a Kelce brother, choose you.