Georgia County Might Funnel Half a Million Towards an Anti-Abortion Center

“Whole care for the whole you.” The front page of the Obria Group seems a soft, nurturing space–covered in maternal imagery of manicured hands holding each other in support. Avert your eyes: it’s bullshit.

Obria, a crisis pregnancy center (CPC), is just one “fake clinic” employing a Trojan-horse strategy to take advantage of pregnant people. By luring people in with free services such as counseling and pre-abortion screenings, CPCs fulfill a greater agenda: to deter people from getting abortions.

Soon, CPC nutjobs at the Georgia Wellness Group (a recently rebranded offshoot of Obria) could receive $450,000 as part of a proposed federal funding package. But Georgia’s Gwinnett County is fighting back.

At a public hearing on Wednesday morning, advocates gathered to critique CPCs, also known as anti-abortion centers, and sway state commissioners from allocating a rather dreadful pork barrel. “Gwinnett residents deserve transparency and accountability,” said Alicia Stallworth, director of Georgia campaigns for Reproductive Freedom For All. “They deserve investments in real health care infrastructure, not deceptive centers that profit from confusion and fear.”