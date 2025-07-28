Nancy Mace’s Latest Brain-Rot of Choice? ICE Detentions

Whenever I make a new friend, one of the first questions I like to ask is what their favourite comfort movie is. It’s a great way of finding new films–and it’s the reason why I eventually watched Notting Hill, Bridget Jones, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Thank fuck I’m not friends with Nancy Mace.

Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, the Republican congresswoman from South Carolina admitted her brain-rot of choice lately is videos of people being detained by ICE officers. “I’ll tell you, one of my favourite things to watch on YouTube these days are the court hearings where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court to deport them,” she bumbled on. “I can think of nothing more American today.”

If I had a penny for every time Mace went viral over using social media for doing something weird, I’d have… more than a few pennies (most of all: let’s not forget her obsession with all-gender bathrooms). The congresswoman has a bizarre track record of going viral, and controversy has followed her since her term began in 2021. Most recently, she’s been on a tirade about sanctuary cities, or areas that limit cooperation with federal ICE agents. Since the start of term two, the Trump administration has been trying to dismantle them–though unsuccessfully.