Nancy Mace’s Latest Brain-Rot of Choice? ICE Detentions

I’ll tell you, one of my favorite things to watch on YouTube these days are the court hearings where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court to deport them,” Mace told Fox News.

By Danielle Han  |  July 28, 2025 | 7:21pm
Photo: Getty Images Politics
Nancy Mace’s Latest Brain-Rot of Choice? ICE Detentions

Whenever I make a new friend, one of the first questions I like to ask is what their favourite comfort movie is. It’s a great way of finding new films–and it’s the reason why I eventually watched Notting Hill, Bridget Jones, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Thank fuck I’m not friends with Nancy Mace. 

Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, the Republican congresswoman from South Carolina admitted her brain-rot of choice lately is videos of people being detained by ICE officers. “I’ll tell you, one of my favourite things to watch on YouTube these days are the court hearings where illegals are in court and ICE shows up to drag them out of court to deport them,” she bumbled on. “I can think of nothing more American today.”

If I had a penny for every time Mace went viral over using social media for doing something weird, I’d have… more than a few pennies (most of all: let’s not forget her obsession with all-gender bathrooms). The congresswoman has a bizarre track record of going viral, and controversy has followed her since her term began in 2021. Most recently, she’s been on a tirade about sanctuary cities, or areas that limit cooperation with federal ICE agents. Since the start of term two, the Trump administration has been trying to dismantle them–though unsuccessfully.

“Even in South Carolina, Democrats and Republicans alike, they don’t want the sanctuary policies,” the congresswoman continued on Sunday. Her words echo the will of the state governor, Henry McMaster, who has a long history of maniacally blocking sanctuary cities from South Carolina (once collecting 600 documents just to prove his point).

Mace then added a chilling premonition: “I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can’t watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke–it’s gone woke over the last couple of years.” Well, shit. 

The 78-year-old McMaster, the state’s longest-serving governor and a reliable Trump ally, will be ending his term-limited office in 2026. Naturally, a number of Republican contenders are eyeing the position now, with Ralph Norman throwing in his bid over the weekend

But Mace, who said she’ll be deciding in the next few days, already seems confident about who will be on the 2026 ballot. “This is a two-man race, if I get in, between me and Alan Wilson, the South Carolina attorney general, who likes to put pedophiles on trial and give them one day in jail serve,” she said. “And so I don’t believe that the South Carolina people will go for that. But we’ll be making a decision about my future over the next couple of days, and we’re excited about it.”

If I have any pennies left to bet, I’d bet we’re all screwed. 

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...