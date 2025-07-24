Meet the Woman Who Greeted JD Vance in Nantucket With a Giant Protest 

Few places glisten as brightly as Nantucket, Massachusetts. The tiny island, located off the coast of Cape Cod, is decorated with cobblestone pavements, steeped in a rich history, and surrounded by crystal-clear beaches. This week, it had a little extra shine thanks to a gloriously giant, glossy poster of bald JD Vance.

The vice president landed on the island for a fundraiser Tuesday morning as the RNC’s newest cash wrangler. Upon arrival, he was greeted with “Meowtucket” protesters bearing an entourage of all his memeic footprints: the baby-faced veep we all know and love; inflatable sofas (remember: he did not have sexual affairs with that couch); and activists draped in cat merch.

“It was just kind of a day of good trouble on the island to make sure that JD Vance doesn’t know a second of peace,” Amanda McGonigle, the protest’s organizer and creator of @catsonacouch, told Jezebel. “He doesn’t deserve it.”

Nothing Vance does is good, but his pit stop on Nantucket was a particularly bad look. The RNC fundraising dinner cost each couple $100,000 (those paying for the entire day were set back $250,000), an awful follow-up to the president’s tie-breaking vote that jeopardized healthcare access for millions earlier this month. So, McGonigle called on her followers to mobilize.