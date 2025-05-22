Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges
Among… other pretty shocking allegations about the congresswoman, including that she’s attempting to extort her ex-fiancé to seize ownership of their shared houses.Photo: Getty Images LatestPolitics
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has been in the news a lot lately, but never for anything related to her legislation or services to her district. Thursday’s headlines were no exception: The Daily Beast obtained an 81-page deposition taken from Wesley Donehue, Mace’s former political adviser, as part of an ongoing legal battle between Mace and her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant. In the deposition, which took place in April, Donehue made a number of allegations against Mace, including that she’s attempting to extort Bryant to seize ownership of their shared houses. Of course, buried in the deposition is an arguably even more shocking allegation: that Mace stays up “all night” programming bots on social media.
Mace “sits all night on the couch and programs bots, because she’s very, very computer savvy,” Donehue claimed. It’s not entirely clear what she programs those bots to do, but bots are typically used to harass one’s online enemies or, in some cases, boost one’s own posts with complimentary comments. This allegation isn’t particularly surprising—Mace is famously addicted to social media, often wielding even her official congressional social media accounts to harass trans people, post awkward-looking selfies of herself next to bathroom signs, or yell at her own constituents for trying to meet with her.
In any case, I’m clearly stuck on that little tidbit from the deposition, but it’s admittedly not the biggest bombshell allegation from Donehue.
ICYMI, since February, Mace has alleged that Bryant and three other men drugged and assaulted her as well as other women and underage girls. (Thus far, Mace has only publicly made these allegations while speaking on the House floor in her capacity as a congresswoman, granting her immunity from legal repercussions. Bryant and the other men Mace is accusing point to this as evidence that her allegations against them are false.) Mace further claims the men also have a trove of intimate photos and videos of her and their other victims, and went so far as to share a nude photo of herself in question as evidence of this during a shocking House hearing on Tuesday.
