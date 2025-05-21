Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself

During a Tuesday hearing for the House Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Subcommittee, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) shocked everyone present when she produced what appeared to be a nude photo of herself. Mace shared the image as part of a presentation of evidence to support her allegations, first made in February, that her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant and three other men drugged and assaulted her as well as other women and underage girls. Mace claims the men also have a trove of intimate photos and videos of her and their other victims, and shared the photo of herself in question as evidence of this.

Shortly before the hearing, Mace tweeted, “Today I will show my naked body on one of the videos predator and rapist Patrick Bryant took of me and many other women. Without our knowledge. Without our permission. And without our consent.” During the hearing, she said of the image, “This naked silhouette is my naked body. I didn’t know that I had been filmed. I didn’t give my consent. I didn’t give my permission and this particular video that Patrick Bryant recorded of me on his secret camera, he saved for over three years without my knowledge.” In addition to the photo of her, Mace shared censored photos of several other women and girls that she claims to have found on her ex-fiancé’s phone.

Mace’s bizarre decision to share these photos in such a public manner is the latest in a string of seemingly erratic behavior from the sitting congresswoman. In recent months, Mace has appeared to spend more time confronting and aggressively arguing with her own constituents, endangering and harassing trans people online, and taking selfies with bathroom signs to post online.

It’s frankly been hard to watch, as Mace is clearly going through… something. Her latest actions on Tuesday suggest she needs help; instead, she’s spending her days in Congress, clearly unable to meet the needs of her constituents, whom she recently called “ugly” and “nasty.”