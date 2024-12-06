Nicole Kidman Said Her Orgasms in ‘Babygirl’ Don’t ‘Look’ or ‘Sound Pretty’

"I think it’s very releasing, this film. I hope it is," Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter. "I’ve had some people say it’s the most disturbing film they’ve ever seen.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  December 6, 2024 | 11:42am
Photo: Getty Images EntertainmentMovies
