Nicole Kidman Said Her Orgasms in ‘Babygirl’ Don’t ‘Look’ or ‘Sound Pretty’

“That’s probably why we constantly say we need women in all areas of filmmaking, telling different stories,” she added. “It’s not just to be more fair. It’s actually because it’s kind of fascinating. And for people to feel, ‘I can be who I am.’ I want people to go see this in the cinema, not just clicking on this at home, secretly, watching it in their own little secret way. There’s something extraordinary about seeing it with a group of people.” Personally, I’m not sure I’m prepared to study orgasms with a group of people publicly, but I genuinely admire Kidman for inviting me to.

“Those ones may not look pretty or sound pretty,” Kidman said. “Or be what we think is pretty.”

Elsewhere, Kidman describes feeling “called” to the role at this point in her career.

“A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way,” she said. “From the minute I read it, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place that I haven’t been, I don’t think audiences have been.'”

“My character has reached a stage where she’s got all this power, but she’s not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all. And I think that’s really relatable,” Kidman added. “There are many women who are going, ‘Well, I’ve done this, I’ve got children, I’ve got this husband, and what do I actually want? Who am I and what are my desires? Do I have to pretend to be something else for people to love me?’ I think it’s very releasing, this film. I hope it is. I’ve had some people say it’s the most disturbing film they’ve ever seen, which I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m so sorry.’”

Most disturbing movie they’ve ever seen? Christ. What does Dickinson make her do in the name of an orgasm? Kill someone? While she obviously doesn’t say, Kidman did reveal that she doesn’t mind being the source material behind many of the internet’s most beloved memes.

“I try to stay deeply focused on my authentic self and stay with that,” she said when asked if she anticipates what the terminally online will make of Babygirl. “Everything else is beyond my control. But let’s wait and see what happens with the [memes from] Babygirl. I may be terribly upset the next time you talk to me.”

What does Keegan — who saw the film — predict will be memed? A scene in which Dickinson lifts Kidman up while George Michael’s “Father Figure” plays.

“I love that [director Halina Reijn] put me in the bathrobe in that scene, and it’s not a silk bathrobe, it’s a terry,” Kidman replied. “I was like, ‘Yes, let me sit in this chair and he can dance.’ It’s a twist on 9½ Weeks, and then it’s also a bit messy. It was confronting for me, which I love. I was like, ‘Golly, OK.’”