Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months

Rest in peace: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), the 75-year-old, top House Democrat who defeated 35-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for a key role on the powerful House Oversight Committee, has died. Early Wednesday, Connolly’s family shared a statement announcing his death after battling throat cancer.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the statement said. The announcement comes just a month or so after Connolly stepped down from his position as ranking Democrat on Oversight. At the time, Connolly neglected to offer a precise date for his resignation, but added that this would be his last term in Congress, too. “The cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned,” he wrote.

Not six months after Connolly won the Oversight Committee role with help from Nancy Pelosi, who whipped the vote for him from her hospital bed in November, Connolly is dead. He is now the sixth House Democrat to have died in office in the last 12 months; he’s the third House Democrat to die in the last three months. (In March, Sylvester Turner of Texas and Raúl Grijalva of Arizona died within days of each other.) Eight Congress members have died since November 2022, Business Insider reports—all are Democrats.