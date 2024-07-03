Rihanna, This Is Not Funny

We’ve seven months into 2024 and, so far, it looks like it’s probably going to be another year come and gone without Rihanna‘s ninth studio album. If we make it to January 28, 2025, without R9, then it’ll have been nine years since Rihanna released her last studio album, Anti, in 2016. I say probably because you can never lose hope!!!!

It doesn’t help that Rihanna likes to troll her fans about it—the most egregious example being, in 2019, when she posted an Instagram of a dog bobbing its head to House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” with the caption: “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.” Lol, so funny. (derogatory.)

This week, Rihanna inadvertently trolled some more. On Friday, she shared a hilarious video of herself rapping GloRilla‘s “TGIF” to A$AP Rocky. And in a DM to GloRilla on Tuesday, which the rapper shared on Instagram, Rihanna wrote: “You got all summer sis! I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?” OU328aiog[`Igfbds;[qherpinvw-42n9/csp=.d

Fans on Twitter are both laughing and crying over the ironic message. Obviously, Rihanna knew what type of response this would get which is why I’m sure she told GloRilla to go ahead and post the screenshot, so I’m glad we’re all having fun. (But we love the love for GloRilla!!)

In June, Rihanna also trolled fans by wearing a t-shirt that read, “I’m Retired. This is as dressed up as I get.” But she later clarified to Entertainment Weekly that the shirt was just a joke and R9 is still coming…eventually. “Yeah, I’m starting over,” she said. “But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery,” she continued. “I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start—give me a second!”

You’ve already had at least 252,288,000 seconds but, sure, take all the time you need????