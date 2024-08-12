Snowflake JD Vance Accuses Democrats of Bullying Him

Things are getting a little, err, weird for Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance. In an interview with CNN over the weekend, Vance addressed Democrats’ highly effective line of attack against him, which has framed the Ohio senator and his obsession with chastising “childless cat ladies” as “weird.”

“It drives home how they’re trying to distract from their own policy failures. I mean, look, this is fundamentally schoolyard bully stuff,” Vance told Dana Bash. He continued, “I think that what it is is two people, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who aren’t comfortable in their own skin because they aren’t comfortable with their policy positions for the American people, and so they’re name-calling instead of actually telling the American people how they’re going to make their lives better.” To be clear, Vance has yet to articulate a single point about how he’d make any of our lives better, himself. His best attempt to counter Democrats thus far appears to be making fun of Harris for once sharing her pronouns at a town hall event.

The line that Democrats are “schoolyard bullies” engaging in mean “name-calling” is especially rich coming from the ostensibly tough, salt-of-the-earth, non-PC Republican presidential ticket, helmed by none other than Donald Trump. For the last decade now, name-calling has been central to Trump’s political ethos. Think: Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, or, during the 2016 presidential primary, “Little Marco” and “Lyin’ Ted.” Trump has mocked and impersonated people with disabilities, accused Megyn Kelly of being on her period for asking him a question about his misogyny, and otherwise attacked political opponents’ appearances. Vance’s attempt to criticize Democrats for their supposed nastiness holds even less weight considering Democrats are calling him “weird” for wanting to ban abortion and terrorize LGBTQ children.

Speaking of Trump! Amid new polling that shows “weird” is one of the top words voters associate with Vance (along with “anti-woman”), Trump seems wholly prepared to hang his almost unprecedentedly unpopular running mate out to dry. Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that Trump maintains he won’t replace Vance on the ticket—but, tellingly, when confronted with Democrats calling the GOP “weird,” Trump reportedly said, “Not about me. They’re saying that about JD.” He also “privately asked his advisers whether they had known about Mr. Vance’s comments about childless women” before Trump selected him. You simply have to laugh.

I, personally, am thrilled that Democrats seem to be abandoning the “when they go low, we go high” ethos from a bygone era of politics, and—following Walz’s lead—fully leaning into dragging Republicans for being weirdos obsessed with bullying trans kids and legislating their way into your gyno’s office. That Vance is flailing and accusing them of bullying shows it’s working—not only are they unable to defend themselves against being called weird, but they’re being forced to abandon their whole tough guy act, which might be even worse!