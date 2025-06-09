45 Minutes Watching T-Pain at Gov Ball Cured My Depression

View this post on Instagram

Befit in a crimson and black steampunk ensemble, the Tallahassee rapper didn’t just play the hits (although he certainly could’ve and I likely would’ve had just as much fun). As I wrote to every third friend in my contacts after several beers later that night, he put his whole pussy into that show.

From “Blame It” to “Cyclone” to “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” he cycled through his discography all while keeping up with the shockingly involved choreography (this spin?!) and crowd work (that booty wurk?!). To appeal to anyone over the age of 55 in attendance, there was a “Don’t Stop Believin'” sing-a-long. Was it common knowledge that T-Pain can sing quite well without auto-tune, by the way? It was all, in a word, sublime. With the exception of just one thing…

I know most Zoomers will never know the pleasure and pain of participating in a grind line set to “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” in the presence of their teachers, but even so, their energy was…startlingly low. And to that, I say: Open the schools. I pity these Zoomers; the most powerful part of T-Pain as a performer is nostalgia for a time gone by—one that was probably no better than our current hellish timeline but at least many of us were too young and dumb to understand the horrors as intimately as we do right now.

After the performance, I started googling whether or not T-Pain has ever performed at a Donald Trump fundraiser because, well, let’s be honest, he wouldn’t be the only rapper to endorse him in some way. But instead of finding any photoset of the two of them looking chummy with matching raised thumbs, I found this quote given by T-Pain about Trump’s presidential campaign circa 2015: “He’s got a hell of a PR person. He’s got money—allegedly—and he’s got PR. I think it’s great. Do your thing, man. If he can win, who can stop him? It will be a huge deal. I will probably move to Australia, but good luck you guys.”

Fortunately, he has not.