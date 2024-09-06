The ‘We Want More Babies’ Ticket Has No Plan for Childcare Costs

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Former president Donald Trump and JD Vance are desperately trying to appear pro-woman in the final sprint toward Election Day, but it’s a difficult gambit to pull off when you wholeheartedly supported the end of Roe v. Wade and all the resulting abortion bans. And this week, both Trump and Vance made incredibly awkward comments about how they plan to address the cost of childcare. (Spoiler: They don’t plan to address it.)

Abortion remains a top issue for women voters—especially younger ones—and the Trump campaign knows it. They’re scrambling to not seem out of touch, but it’s not going very well. Clips of Vance blabbing about how women without kids don’t contribute to society, and that parents should get more votes than childless people, keep getting recirculated. And after Democratic nominee Kamala Harris said in her Democratic National Convention speech that Trump would restrict abortion nationwide, Trump was reportedly so defensive about it that he posted a laughable statement on Truth Social the next morning. “My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights,” he claimed. Buddy, no one believes that!

Then last week, Trump decided that he all of a sudden supports health insurance mandates and lied through his teeth that, if elected, he would make the government or insurance companies pay for IVF treatments, which are notoriously expensive. But at an event later in the day with former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, he rambled his way through Christian nationalist talking points about birth rates. “We are doing something with IVF because, I mean, as you know, friends, it’s really worked out very well for a lot of people,” Trump said. “We wanna produce babies in this country, right?” Produce babies? This is creepy shit.

Cut to this week when right-wing shitheel Charlie Kirk asked Vance about lowering the cost of daycare. Vance responded: “Maybe Grandpa or Grandma wants to help a little bit more. Maybe there’s an aunt or uncle who wants to help a little bit more.” Mind you, he said this after catching a lot of shit for agreeing on a 2020 podcast episode that the “whole purpose of the postmenopausal female” is to help raise grandchildren.